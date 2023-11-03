OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to promoting public safety and security, including when dangerous goods are being handled or transported in Canada.

Today, the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced the launch of new registration requirements and a new Client Identification Database to reduce risks associated with dangerous goods.

These new requirements will give Transport Canada more current, accurate, and complete information about persons or organizations who are involved in the transportation of dangerous goods. They demonstrate the Government of Canada's commitment to promoting public safety, including when dangerous goods are handled or transported in Canada.

Under these new regulations, which are coming into force today, applicable persons or organizations must provide, in the new database, information regarding dangerous goods they are importing, offering for transport, handling, or transporting. They must also provide information about sites where dangerous goods are being imported, offered for transport, handled, or transported. This information must be updated annually.

The Client Identification Database is a new online platform for registering and identifying persons and organizations who import, offer for transport, handle, or transport dangerous goods in Canada. After the Client Identification Database has been in place for one year, penalties may be imposed for non-compliance, up to and including criminal prosecution for extreme or repeated infractions.

Applicable persons and organizations working with dangerous goods can register on the Client Identification Database at: canada.ca/client-identification-database.

Quote

"In order to protect Canadians, it is necessary to know where dangerous goods are located and how they are being transported. With the new Client Identification Database, Transport Canada will be able to do its work more efficiently to protect Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

Amendments to the Regulations Amending the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations (Site Registration Requirements) came into force after they were published in the Canada Gazette , Part II on October 25, 2023 .

came into force after they were published in the , Part II on . Persons or organizations involved in importing, offering for transport, handling, or transporting dangerous goods (with certain specific exceptions) must register their organizations and sites in the Client Identification Database by October 25, 2024 .

. Applicable persons or organizations must provide the following information in the Client Identification Database: The company's identification (name, address, province(s) of operation); The sites (physical addresses) where dangerous goods are imported, offered for transport, handled or transported; and Details of the dangerous goods and their transportation (types of dangerous goods, mode(s) of transportation, type of activity).

Transport Canada's inspectors may issue fines of up to $1,000 for non-compliance with the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations. In extreme or repetitive cases, criminal prosecution is a possibility.

Associated Links

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

For further information: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]