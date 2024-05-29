BLAINVILLE, QC , May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - High-quality research facilities are essential to enhance the safety, security, efficiency, and environmental performance of vehicles in Canada. Transport Canada's Motor Vehicle Test Centre plays an important role in protecting Canadians' safety in vehicles and on our roads.

Today, the Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant, Pablo Rodriguez, announced that a new $29 million laboratory is being built to expand the Motor Vehicle Test Centre's capacity.

Transport Canada conducts testing at the Motor Vehicle Test Centre to validate that new vehicles and child restraint systems manufactured or imported for sale in Canada meet Canadian standards. The facility's services, including technical expertise and state-of-art technologies, are also available for private sector use.

The new 'Commercial Vehicle Laboratory' has been designed to accommodate larger vehicles, like electric buses and heavy trucks, making it easier to conduct safety testing for these types of vehicles.

It will add more than 4,400 square metres of space to the existing 11,300 square metres of laboratory space at the existing facility.

"These investments at the Motor Vehicle Test Centre will transform it into a state-of-the-art facility, among the most advanced in the world. The Motor Vehicle Test Centre is a key part of the local automotive industry and will continue to drive innovation and safety for Canadians on our roads."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant

The Motor Vehicle Test Centre site is 546 hectares, including 25 kilometres of highly specialized test tracks.

The site is owned by Transport Canada and operated by PMG Technologies.

Construction of the new laboratory building is expected to be completed by autumn 2025.

Construction Gamarco Inc. was the successful bidder in the competitive process to build the facility.

Construction will generate an estimated 75 jobs.

Associated links

Transport Canada makes its compliance and crash test reports available online at: https://tc.canada.ca/en/road-transportation/research-testing-vehicles-child-car-seats/compliance-reports

