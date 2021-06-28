Minister of Labour speaks with provincial and territorial counterparts regarding workplaces and COVID-19

GATINEAU, QC, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Labour, Filomena Tassi, met virtually with provincial and territorial labour ministers to discuss important workplace issues related to COVID-19, as a follow-up to their previous meeting on March 1, 2021.

Minister Tassi spoke with her counterparts about the changing nature of work and the new reality of working from home. She updated them on federal consultations on the right to disconnect as well as gig work in federally regulated sectors, two issues that have become increasingly relevant in the context of COVID-19. Minister Tassi also spoke about the work of the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety, who will be developing material on the importance of disconnecting from work, with tips and best practices for employers and employees.

The meeting also provided the opportunity to address the broader implications of the fact that the home is increasingly becoming the workplace, including impacts on the health and safety of workers and the role of health and safety committees in that context.

The topic of mental health for workers was also discussed by the participants, both in context of the pandemic and more broadly.

The discussion concluded with an exchange on employment standards, including leave provisions. Minister Tassi highlighted the importance of supporting the national vaccination campaign, including by encouraging workers, employers and labour groups to work together to ensure that workers can be vaccinated.

Finally, Minister Tassi acknowledged the importance of continuing to work together on these issues, particularly as different sectors plan a return to workplaces as part of the recovery from the pandemic. She invited her counterparts to stay in close contact, noting that coordination and collaboration between governments benefit all Canadian workers.

