Elliot H. Leven, Deputy Chief Commissioner at the Residential Tenancies Commission of Manitoba in Winnipeg, is appointed a puisne Judge of Her Majesty's Court of Queen's Bench for Manitoba. Mr. Justice Leven replaces Mr. Justice R.G. Cummings (Brandon), who elected to resign effective September 1, 2020.

L. Kim Antonio, Partner at Taylor McCaffrey LLP in Winnipeg, is appointed a puisne Judge of Her Majesty's Court of Queen's Bench for Manitoba, Family Division. Madam Justice Antonio replaces Madam Justice G.B. Hatch (Winnipeg), who was elevated to the position of Associate Chief Justice effective May 13, 2020.

Justice Elliot H. Leven was born in Winnipeg, received his LL.B. from the University of Manitoba in 1992, and was called to the Manitoba Bar in 1993. He also has a B.A. from the University of Winnipeg.

Mr. Justice Leven began his legal career at the firm of Myers LLP in Winnipeg. He was later a partner at Cherniack Smith LLP and a member of the Osborne Village Law Group. In private practice, his focus was on labour, employment, Aboriginal, human rights, and administrative law. From 2002 to 2014, Justice Leven was a Commissioner with Manitoba's Human Rights Commission, serving as Vice Chairperson from 2012 to 2014. Since 2014, he has been a Deputy Chief Commissioner at Manitoba's Residential Tenancies Commission, where he has adjudicated hundreds of appeals.

Justice Leven has served on many committees of the Law Society of Manitoba, most recently the Complaints Investigation Committee. Outside the practice of law, he has volunteered his time by serving as Chair of the Community Unemployed Help Centre and as president of Camp Massad of Manitoba. He has also served as a board member of Winnipeg's Rainbow Resource Centre and of the Manitoba Council of Administrative Tribunals (MCAT). He has co-chaired five of MCAT's annual conferences and has been active in Winnipeg LGBT and Jewish organizations.

Justice Leven's spouse is Jason Robillard, a veteran school teacher. They have two adorable schnauzers.

Justice L. Kim Antonio was born and raised in Winnipeg. She received her B.A. from the University of Winnipeg in 1999 and her LL.B. from the University of Manitoba (Robson Hall) in 2003. She was admitted to the Manitoba Bar in 2004.

Madam Justice Antonio commenced her family law practice at Taylor McCaffrey LLP in 2004 as an associate, joined the partnership in 2013, and remained there until her appointment to the bench.

Throughout her career, Justice Antonio served on various education and discipline-related committees with the Law Society of Manitoba and has drafted portions of the Canadian Centre for Professional Legal Education Family Law materials for the Law Society's Articling Program. She is an Honourary Life Council Member of the Manitoba Bar Association and a member of its Women Lawyers Forum, where she served as Co-Chair in 2018 and 2019. Justice Antonio has been a presenter on various family law topics for Continuing Professional Development seminars for the Manitoba Bar Association and the Chartered Professional Accountants of Manitoba. She has coached high school students for Law Day and students from the University of Manitoba Faculty of Law competing in the Western Canada Family Law Moot Competition.

Justice Antonio is an avid runner and has participated in fundraising activities for local charities. She is the proud parent of three children.

