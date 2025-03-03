OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointments under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

The Honourable Lisa A. Warren, a Judge of the Supreme Court of British Columbia, is appointed a Justice of Appeal of the Court of Appeal for British Columbia in Vancouver. Justice Warren replaces Justice R. Skolrood, who was appointed Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of British Columbia effective October 11, 2024.

The Honourable Andrew P. Mayer, a Judge of the Supreme Court of British Columbia, is appointed a Justice of Appeal of the Court of Appeal for British Columbia in Vancouver. Justice Mayer replaces Justice S.A. Griffin, who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective December 13, 2024.

The Honourable C. Richard Hewson, a Judge of the Provincial Court of British Columbia in Vancouver, is appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Kelowna. Justice Hewson replaces Justice G. Weatherill (Kelowna), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective October 1, 2023.

The Honourable Lorianna Bennett, a Judge of the Provincial Court of British Columbia in Kamloops, is appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Kamloops. Justice Bennett replaces Justice S.A. Donegan (Kamloops), who was elevated to the Court of Appeal for British Columbia effective August 28, 2024.

John N. Walker, Senior General Counsel at the Public Prosecution Service of Canada in Vancouver, is appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver. Justice Walker replaces Justice K.M. Ker (Vancouver), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective January 2, 2025.

Richard S. Fowler, K.C., Partner at Fowler and Blok Criminal Defence Lawyers in Vancouver, is appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver. Justice Fowler replaces Justice N.P. Kent (Vancouver), who resigned effective February 3, 2025.

Mark G. Underhill, K.C., Partner at Arvay Finlay LLP in Vancouver, is appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver. Justice Underhill replaces Justice E.D. Crossin (Vancouver), who retired effective February 19, 2025.

"I wish Justices Warren, Mayer, Hewson, Bennett, Walker, Fowler, and Underhill every success as they take on their new roles. I am confident they will serve the people of British Columbia well as members of the Court of Appeal for British Columbia and the Supreme Court of British Columbia."

—The Hon. Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Justice Lisa A. Warren was appointed to the Supreme Court of British Columbia in 2013. She attended the University of British Columbia where she earned a Bachelor of Laws in 1990. She was admitted to the Bar of British Columbia in 1991.

Prior to her appointment to the Supreme Court of British Columbia in 2013, Justice Warren had been the Director of Legal Services, Physician Services Secretariat, with the Health Employers Association of British Columbia since 2007. Prior to that, she practised with Farris, Vaughan, Wills & Murphy as an associate from 1993 to 1999 and as a partner from 1999 to 2007. Her practice focused on civil litigation, and she appeared before the various courts in British Columbia as well as the Federal Court, Federal Court of Appeal, Supreme Court of Canada and various administrative tribunals.

Justice Andrew P. Mayer obtained his B.A. from the University of British Columbia and his law degree from the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University, which included studies at the National University of Singapore Law School. He was called to the Bar of British Columbia in 2000.

Justice Mayer was appointed Deputy Judge at the Nunavut Court of Justice in 2020. Prior to his appointment to the Supreme Court of British Columbia in 2017, he had acted as General Counsel and Vice President of Commercial and Regulatory Affairs at the Prince Rupert Port Authority. His practice focused on corporate and commercial law, administrative law, Aboriginal law, and marine and environmental law. He practiced primarily in the areas of marine and environmental law, and civil litigation with Campney and Murphy (2000-2002) and Bernard LLP (2002-2008), both in Vancouver. He has appeared before all levels of court in British Columbia and the Federal Court.

Justice C. Richard Hewson was born in Kingston. After secondary school and a year spent travelling abroad, he attended the Royal Military College. Upon graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in History in 1987 and receiving the van der Smissen-Ridout Award, he joined the Canadian Army. He served at a series of postings in Canada and overseas, commanding infantry platoons in Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry and the Canadian Airborne Regiment. He earned his law degree at the University of Victoria in 1994 and was admitted to the British Columbia Bar in 1995.

Justice Hewson articled and began practicing law at Bolton Muldoon in Vancouver before eventually establishing a criminal law practice in the Okanagan. He was appointed to the British Columbia Provincial Court in 2013. He presided over family, civil, child protection, and criminal cases. He sat in the East and West Kootenays, the Okanagan and Thompson Valleys, and on a circuit court in the land of the Sekani people at Tsay Keh Dene and Kwadacha. He often presented at judicial education seminars and worked on the Provincial Court's Criminal Law and Judicial Independence Committees.

Justice Hewson represented people from all walks of life in trials at almost every courthouse in the BC Interior. Outside the courtroom, he coached youth soccer and served on the boards of the Vernon Museum and the Greater Vernon Minor Hockey Association.

Justice Hewson is married with two sons.

Justice Lorianna Bennett obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in animal biology from the University College of the Cariboo (now Thompson Rivers University) in 1994, and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Alberta in 1997. She was admitted to the British Columbia Bar in 1998.

Justice Bennett was appointed to the Provincial Court of British Columbia in 2021 with assigned chambers in Kamloops. She spent the entirety of her legal career practicing in Kamloops at Paul & Company, and in 2013 became partner. She practiced primarily in family law representing both private and legal aid clients in Provincial and Supreme courts. She also devoted a portion of her practice to personal injury litigation and solicitor's work.

Justice Bennett instructed at Thompson Rivers University (TRU) and volunteered extensively within her community. Her service efforts earned her recognition as a TRU Distinguished Alumni for Community Service, and from the Canadian Bar Association, British Columbia (BC) branch. She also served on a number of government boards including the BC Employment & Assistance Tribunal and the BC Health Professions Review Board. She spent several years as a director on the boards of BC Provincial Health Services Authority and Emergency Health Services of BC.

Justice John N. Walker was born and raised in Delta. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminology from Simon Fraser University in 1991 and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Victoria in 1994. He was admitted to the British Columbia Bar in 1995.

Justice Walker articled and practiced at Patten Crabtree in Chilliwack before joining the British Columbia Prosecution Service as Crown counsel in 1997. Initially, he worked in the Surrey office and later in Vancouver as a member of the Air India Prosecution team. In 2003, he joined what is now the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) where he acquired a broad range of experience conducting trials and appeals, providing advice on complex investigations, and acting as a Crown agent for wiretap authorizations. His practice included complex prosecutions involving criminal organizations, conspiracies, and wiretap cases. He represented the Crown on numerous appeals in the British Columbia Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Canada.

Justice Walker was a member of the National Litigation Committee, Confidential Informer and Agent Committee, and the British Columbia Appeals committee. He regularly provided training to police agencies and Crown counsel, including at the PPSC's annual School for Prosecutors. From 2014 to 2023, he was an Instructor at Simon Fraser University, where he taught Canadian Law for Legal Interpreters and Translators.

Justice Richard S. Fowler, K.C., was born and raised in England. He earned a Bachelor of Sciences from the University of Birmingham before moving to Montreal in 1990. He earned his LL.B. from McGill University in 1994 and was called to the British Columbia Bar in 1995 and the Yukon Bar in 2011.

Justice Fowler has spent most of his career working in his own firms, Gibbons Fowler and then Fowler and Blok, practising criminal law. He has appeared as counsel in hundreds of trials across British Columbia and Yukon. He has also regularly appeared as counsel before the Court of Appeal for British Columbia and the Court of Appeal of Yukon. He has also argued cases before the Supreme Court of Canada.

Justice Fowler has contributed to many continuing legal education conferences. He was an adjunct professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law. He has appeared at the House of Commons Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights and the Senate Standing Committee on Legal and Constitutional Affairs. He has throughout his legal career worked extensively to improve access to justice by advocating for improvement to legal aid. He was a member of the Legal Aid Committee of the Law Society of British Columbia before helping to form the Association of Legal Aid Lawyers. He has been a member of the executive and the board of governors of the Trial Lawyers Association of British Columbia. In 2011, he was awarded the University of Calgary Law School Milvain Chair in Advocacy. He was appointed King's Counsel in 2014.

Justice Fowler enjoys spending time with family and friends, hiking and cycling in beautiful British Columbia.

Justice Mark G. Underhill, K.C., was born and raised in King City, Ontario. He obtained a Bachelor of Commerce from Queen's University in 1992 and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Victoria in 1995. He was admitted to the British Columbia Bar in 1996.

Justice Underhill practiced with Arvay Finlay for ten years before establishing his own firm in 2005. In 2017, he reconstituted Arvay Finlay with the late Joseph J. Arvay, O.C., O.B.C., Q.C. and other former members of the firm. He maintained a broad general civil litigation practice, with particular expertise in Aboriginal, administrative, and environmental law. He acted for a number of First Nations across the country in governance and Aboriginal title and rights matters, along with a wide range of administrative tribunals and independent officers of the legislature, appearing on their behalf at all levels of Court, including the Supreme Court of Canada.

Justice Underhill was a frequent contributor to legal education programs throughout his career. He was President and Chair of the Board of Directors of West Coast Environmental Law, and the founding Vice-President of the Pacific Centre for Environmental Law and Litigation. He was also a long-time volunteer coach with the North Shore Baseball Association and the North Vancouver Football Club. He was appointed King's Counsel in 2022.

Justice Underhill enjoys a variety of sports and outdoor activities, particularly skiing with his two sons John and Henry.

The Government of Canada has appointed more than 850 judges since November 2015 . This includes 223 appointments since the Honourable Arif Virani became Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada on July 26 , 2023, a pace of appointments that has no precedent in Canadian history. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

has appointed more than 850 judges since . This includes 223 appointments since the Honourable Arif Virani became Minister of Justice and Attorney General of on , 2023, a pace of appointments that has no precedent in Canadian history. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability. To support the needs of the courts and improve access to justice for all Canadians, the Government of Canada is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provided for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of Canada . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions.

is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provided for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions. Changes to the Questionnaire for Federal Judicial Appointments were announced in September 2022 . The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics.

. The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics. Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021 , mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

