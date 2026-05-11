OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

J.C. André Lehoux, a sole practitioner in Hearst, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario in Haileybury. Justice Lehoux replaces Justice J. A. S. Wilcox (North Bay), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective August 6, 2025. Due to internal court transfers by the Chief Justice, the vacancy is located in Haileybury.

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"I wish Justice Lehoux every success as he takes on his new role. I am confident he will serve the people of Ontario well as a member of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario."

-- The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Biography

Justice J. C. André Lehoux was born in Hearst, Ontario, although he lived in Montréal for part of his childhood. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Ottawa in 1991, followed by a Bachelor of Laws in 1994. He was admitted to the Ontario Bar in 1996.

Justice Lehoux has held various jobs, ranging from day labourer at a particle board factory to clerk at a construction company. He had been practising law in private practice in Northern Ontario since 2007. Over the years, he has served Indigenous communities along the James Bay coast. His practice has been diverse, covering criminal law, family law, real estate law, wills and estates, and civil litigation, among other areas.

Justice Lehoux was deeply involved in his community. He worked to improve the lives of those less fortunate. He served for more than 10 years on the Board of Directors of Maison Arc-en-ciel, where he also served as Chair. He also contributed to the Notre-Dame de Hearst Hospital Foundation and served on the Board of Directors of the Grand-Nord Legal Clinic.

Justice Lehoux enjoys spending time outdoors with his spouse and their dog.

Quick Facts

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Jeremy Bellefeuille, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 613-957-4207, [email protected]; Media Relations: Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]