DELTA, BC, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's government continues to take stronger action to protect victims and survivors of crime through legislative reform and funding to support the provision of services to victims of crime. The Protecting Victims Act is one of the most consequential reforms of the Criminal Code in a generation to help stop intimate partner violence and femicide, and keep our kids safe from predators.

Today, during Victims and Survivors of Crime Week, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, highlighted approximately $50 million annually to support victims and survivors of crime across the country.

To increase access to justice for victims and survivors in British Columbia and to give them a more effective voice within the criminal justice system, several other projects are being funded through the Victims Fund, including:

Child Advocacy Centres and Child and Youth Advocacy Centres

Supports and Services for Victims and Survivors of Human Trafficking

Family Information Liaison Units

Supporting Indigenous Victims of Crime

Sexual Assault

Restorative Justice

Hate Crimes

Included as part of these investments to provinces and territories is $3.375 million for British Columbia over five years (2026-2031) to enhance and support services for victims in that province.

These projects are funded by annual project-based funding provided by the Government of Canada through the Victims Fund. This funding supports projects and activities that encourage the development of new approaches, promote access to justice, improve the capacity of service providers, foster referral networks, and increase awareness of services available to victims of crime and their families.

Lastly, as part of Victims and Survivors of Crime Week taking place from May 10 to 16, more than $1 million was provided to 149 organizations throughout Canada to support local events, workshops, and activities. These events raise awareness about the issues facing victims and survivors of crime and the support available to them and their loved ones. To find an event near you, see the Victims and Survivors of Crime Week 2026 Event Map.

Collectively, these actions build on what victims, survivors, and their loved ones have told us directly: too many have been left carrying the weight of a system that asked too much of them when they needed support the most.

Quotes

"During Victims and Survivors of Crime Week, we recognize the extraordinary courage and perseverance of victims and survivors across Canada. Victims and survivors deserve a justice system that responds to their needs and puts their safety and dignity first. The Protecting Victims Act introduces consequential Criminal Code reforms that would strengthen our response to evolving forms of crime, enhance protections for victims, and ensure offenders are held fully accountable under the law. But legislation alone is not enough – which is why the Government of Canada continues to work closely with provinces and territories to deliver victim services support."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"The Protecting Victims Act delivers major Criminal Code reforms to strengthen supports for victims and survivors of crime across the country, including those impacted by extortion. Through the Victims Fund, this legislation strengthens services, expands supports for those facing coercion and intimidation, and makes our communities safer. Together, we are building communities where survivors are heard, supported, and empowered to move forward."

The Honourable Jill McKnight

Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"When people are impacted by crime, it's crucial that they have the supports they need to recover and rebuild their lives. This federal funding will complement work already underway in B.C. to help victims and survivors of crime, including funding more than 475 victim service and violence against women programs across the province. Working together with the Government of Canada, community partners, survivors of crime and the loved ones of those impacted by it, we're helping people in British Columbia get the services they need and the justice they deserve."

The Honourable Nina Krieger

British Columbia's Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General

"Sexual and intimate partner violence remains deeply rooted not just in B.C., but across the country. Addressing it requires coordinated efforts between all levels of government and all actors across the anti-violence sector. This additional funding will have a significant impact on work already underway in B.C. to improve the way our justice system treats victims and survivors."

Niki Sharma

Attorney General of British Columbia

"We know how devastating the impacts of gender-based and intimate partner violence can be, and that when children witness violence, they experience violence. Addressing these challenges requires all levels of government to protect children and support survivors. By focusing on the root causes of family violence, we are building a safer province for our children."

The Honourable Jodie Wickens

British Columbia's Minister of Children and Family Development

Quick Facts

The Protecting Victims Act (Bill C-16) responds to recommendations in the Renfrew County inquest, the Federal Ombudsperson for Victims of Crime's report entitled Rethinking Justice for Survivors of Sexual Violence: A Systemic Investigation, and various parliamentary reports.

(Bill C-16) responds to recommendations in the Renfrew County inquest, the Federal Ombudsperson for Victims of Crime's report entitled Rethinking Justice for Survivors of Sexual Violence: A Systemic Investigation, and various parliamentary reports. On October 29, 2025, the Government of Canada committed $660.5 million over five years for the Department for Women and Gender Equality to ensure sustained progress toward equality and safety for women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. This includes $44.7 million to strengthen federal action in response to gender-based violence in support for populations that are at risk of GBV or underserved when they experience these forms of violence.

The Victims Fund provides grants and contributions to support projects and activities that encourage the development of new approaches, promote access to justice, improve the capacity of service providers, foster the establishment of referral networks, and/or increase awareness of services available to victims of crime and their families.

According to police services in Canada, in 2024, there were 349 victims of family violence per 100,000 population, and 356 victims of intimate partner violence per 100,000 population aged 12 and older. In all, there were 142,724 victims of family violence and 128,175 victims of intimate partner violence in 2024. After many years of consecutive gradual increases, rates of family violence and intimate partner violence in 2024 are relatively unchanged compared with 2023.

From 2014 to 2021, police services in Canada reported 50,653 incidents of online sexual child exploitation. 72% of the offences related to child sexual abuse and exploitation material and 28% of incidents were "online sexual offences against children (such as luring and invitation to sexual touching)".

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SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Jeremy Bellefeuille, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 613-957-4207, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]