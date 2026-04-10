OTTAWA, ON, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Mireille Pélissier-Simard, Counsel and Family Mediator at Verdon Armanda Gauthier avocats, in Québec, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Quebec for the district of Québec. Justice Pélissier-Simard replaces Justice D. Dumais (Québec), who was appointed Senior Associate Chief Justice of the Superior Court of Quebec on November 8, 2025.

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"I wish Justice Pélissier-Simard every success as she takes on her new role. I am confident she will serve the people of Quebec well as a member of the Superior Court of Quebec."

-- The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Biography

Justice Mireille Pélissier-Simard holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Laval University and was admitted to the Barreau du Québec in 1997.

Justice Pélissier-Simard had been an attorney and family mediator at the Verdon Armanda Gauthier law firm since 2004. She has practised primarily family and human rights law.

Judge Pélissier-Simard was a frequent speaker, including for Les développements récents en droit de la famille and the National Judicial Institute. She is the author of several publications on family law. For the past 20 years, she has been responsible for the annual updates to case law in the annotated AliForm software. As a lecturer at Laval University, she taught the course on human rights law. She was actively involved in various committees of the Barreau de Québec and the Association des familialistes de Québec. She served as chair of the Barreau de Québec's liaison committee with the Court of Appeal from 2019 to 2022. In 2022 and 2023, Québec's Ministère de la Justice commissioned her to prepare a report on the current state of various aspects of the Québec model for the determination of child support payments. Since 2025, she has served as a member of the liaison committee with the Superior Court--Family Division of the Québec Division.

Quick Facts

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Jeremy Bellefeuille, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 613-957-4207, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]