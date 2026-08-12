Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces a judicial appointment in the province of Quebec

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

The Honourable Gabriel Gaudreault, a Judge of the Court of Quebec, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Quebec for the districts of Abitibi, Rouyn-Noranda and Témiscamingue. Justice Gaudreault replaces Justice R. Dufresne (Rouyn-Noranda), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective February 3, 2026.

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"I wish Justice Gaudreault every success as he takes on his new role. I am confident he will serve the people of Quebec well as a member of the Superior Court of Quebec."

-- The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Biography

Justice Gabriel Gaudreault is originally from Amos and holds a bachelor's degree in law and a master's degree in common law and transnational law from the Université de Sherbrooke. He also holds a Master 2 in Public Law and Human Rights from the Université Lumière Lyon 2. He was admitted to the Barreau du Québec in 2012.

Justice Gaudreault was appointed to the Court of Quebec in 2023 and sat primarily on the Youth and Civil Divisions, and alternatively on the Criminal Division. He articled for the Director of Youth Protection (DYP) in Montérégie. He then joined a private practice in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, where he represented DYPs from Hudson's Bay, Ungava and James Bay, and practised before the itinerant court for approximately five years. In 2014, the DYP of the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay recruited him to establish litigation services to represent the board before judicial and political authorities. In 2016, he was appointed head of that service.

Justice Gaudreault was a full-time member of the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal. As an administrative judge, his duties included hearing discrimination claims at the federal level.

Quick Facts

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Jeremy Bellefeuille, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 613-957-4207, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]