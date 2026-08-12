Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces a judicial appointment in the province of Alberta

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Linda A. Maj, K.C., General Counsel at the Department of Justice Canada in Edmonton, is appointed a Justice of the Court of King's Bench of Alberta in Edmonton. Justice Maj replaces Justice P. B. Michalyshyn (Edmonton), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective March 3, 2026.

Quote

"I wish Justice Maj every success as she takes on her new role. I am confident she will serve the people of Alberta well as a member of the Court of King's Bench of Alberta."

-- The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Biography

Justice Linda A. Maj, K.C., was born and raised in the prairie provinces. She completed an undergraduate degree in English and French before attending law school at the University of Saskatchewan, then obtaining her certification as a mediator through the Alberta Arbitration and Mediation Society. She was called to the Alberta bar in 1994.

Justice Maj began her legal career in Edmonton, spending a decade in private practice before accepting a position with the Federal Department of Justice in 2003. She acted for a broad range of clients and various levels of government. Her practice has included administrative law, criminal law and civil litigation before all levels of Court. She has had the privilege of working with many Indigenous groups to advance reconciliation and is honoured to have contributed towards that important goal.

Justice Maj served on multiple Law Society Committees, instructing at the Bar Admissions Course, participating as Faculty for the Intensive Advocacy Course and participating as a guest lecturer and Moot Court Judge at the University of Alberta Law School. She has been an active volunteer in her community for many years, helping in the classroom, sports teams, and sitting as a Board Member for the St Albert Community Foundation. She was appointed King's Counsel in 2022.

Justice Maj lives in St. Albert and is a longtime yogi, and yoga instructor. Her spare time is spent staying active and enjoying the company of friends and her family, which includes two thriving adult children.

Quick Facts

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Jeremy Bellefeuille, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 613-957-4207, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]