Minister Fraser announces support and funding for victims and survivors of human trafficking

DARTMOUTH, NS, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Government of Canada is taking stronger action to protect victims and survivors of human trafficking through recent Criminal Code reforms that are now in force. These changes reinforce ongoing efforts to support victims and survivors, hold traffickers accountable, and prevent this heinous crime.

The Bail and Sentencing Reform Act makes bail more difficult to obtain for those accused of human trafficking, by creating new reverse onus rules. In addition, the Protecting Victims of Crime Act strengthens victims' rights by making testimonial aids more accessible for victims of human trafficking, sexual offences, intimate partner violence, and criminal harassment.

As part of today's World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, over $3.35 million in funding is being provided to nine non-governmental organizations to undertake projects that support victims and survivors of human trafficking. These organizations include:

Angels of Hope Against Human Trafficking

CEASE - Centre to End All Sexual Exploitation

La Sortie

London Abused Women's Centre

New Opportunities for Women (NOW) Canada Society

Réseau-Femmes Du Sud-Ouest De L'Ontario

Sexual Violence New Brunswick

Stepping Stone Association

Voice Found

This investment will help these organizations deliver critical services that support victims and survivors, prevent human trafficking, and strengthen communities across Canada. Through collaboration from provincial and territorial governments, and partners across the country, work can continue to help prevent this crime while supporting those impacted.

This announcement was done on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada has advanced new laws to enhance protection for victims and survivors of human trafficking. These consequential Criminal Code reforms support building safer communities for all Canadians, while complementing the ongoing work by the provincial, territorial, and community partners. Today's investment signifies an important step in our efforts to end human trafficking, and solidifying a justice system that responds to the needs of victims and survivors while putting their safety and dignity first."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Human trafficking is a devastating form of gender-based violence that demands a coordinated response. Through sustained collaboration and a shared commitment to action, we are strengthening Canada's response by enhancing supports for victims and survivors, and advancing community-driven prevention efforts. Together, we are building a future where everyone can live safely, and those at risk of exploitation are better supported and protected."

The Honourable Rechie Valdez

Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"Human trafficking robs people of their freedom, safety and dignity. This $450,000 investment in CEASE will strengthen support for survivors in Alberta, help address the growing connection between online exploitation and human trafficking, and ensure more people have somewhere to turn when they need help most."

The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski

Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Building a safer Canada means investing in organizations that deliver ongoing services to support victims and survivors of serious crime, including human trafficking. These services will enable survivors across Canada and in my riding of Kelowna to receive the supports they need. Today's investment by Justice Canada along with continued efforts from federal, provincial, and territorial partners will ensure stronger, safer communities for all Canadians."

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr

Secretary of State (Defence Procurement)

"Human trafficking is a crime that disproportionately affects women and girls, particularly Indigenous, newcomer and low-income individuals. We know that we can better support victims and survivors of this heinous crime by partnering with organizations across Canada, like Dartmouth's Stepping Stone, that deliver critical services to those who need them most."

The Honourable Darren Fisher

Member of Parliament (Dartmouth – Cole Harbour)

"Every survivor deserves to know that they are not alone and that help is available. This investment is more than funding, it is an investment in hope, healing, and second chances. We are honoured that Angels of Hope Against Human Trafficking is among the organizations receiving this support, and we thank the Government of Canada for recognizing the vital role community organizations play in walking alongside survivors on their journey toward recovery. Together, we can continue building a future where survivors are empowered, traffickers are held accountable, and human trafficking has no place in our communities."

Cristina Scarpellini, Founder/Executive Director

Angels of Hope Against Human Trafficking

"Human trafficking has devastating and lasting impacts on individuals, families, and communities. This investment from the Government of Canada will strengthen CEASE's ability to develop innovative approaches and expand our work into digital spaces, where victims of sex trafficking can be identified and connected to support. Together, we can create safer pathways to recovery, and healing, from trafficking."

Liz John-West, Executive Director

CEASE – Centre to End All Sexual Exploitation

"Thanks to the Victims Fund, La Sortie was able to structure and expand its services beginning in 2017. Today, this support continues to provide women who have experienced sexual exploitation and participants in our programs with a safe place to find refuge, rebuild their lives, and begin a process of social and judicial reintegration, as many face significant barriers on their path to recovery. Indeed, the majority of them face significant justice-related challenges."

Ronald Lepage, Director General

La Sortie

"Survivors of sex trafficking often face significant barriers when navigating the justice system, and without specialized, trauma and violence informed support, the process can be difficult and retraumatizing. This investment in the London Abused Women's Centre's Journey to Justice Program recognizes the critical need for survivor-centred advocacy and individualized case management to empower women through their journey to justice. This funding will strengthen our ability to provide immediate access to service, promote healing, and ensure survivors have the support they need to pursue justice with dignity. We are grateful for the federal government's leadership and commitment to investing in services that put the needs, safety, and voices of survivors first."

Jennifer Dunn, Executive Director

London Abused Women's Centre

"Today we celebrate more than an investment in programming; it is an investment in possibility. At NOW Canada, we witness the courage of survivors of human trafficking as they reclaim their lives. This funding from Justice Canada strengthens our trauma-informed, wraparound supports for women and girls, fostering safety, healing, stability, and hope. Addressing human trafficking requires sustained partnerships and coordinated systems. We are grateful to Justice Canada for investing in survivor-centred, community-based solutions that align with our mission and help create pathways to freedom, dignity, and lasting change."

Zandi Moyo, Executive Director

New Opportunities for Women (NOW) Canada Society

"Réseau-femmes du Sud-Ouest de l'Ontario sincerely thanks the Department of Justice Canada for its support in carrying out the Justice and Freedom: Protecting Vulnerable Women from Human Trafficking project. While Ontario accounts for nearly 67% of reported human trafficking cases in Canada, and the Windsor region is a high-risk corridor due to its proximity to the U.S. border and the high volume of cross-border traffic, this two-year funding will help address a very real need in a region that is particularly vulnerable to this issue. Through this project, we will strengthen prevention efforts, develop tailored resources, and provide safe support to vulnerable girls and women. By engaging community partners and raising public awareness, we will help build a community that is better informed, more vigilant, and better equipped to recognize, prevent, and address human trafficking."

Danielle Péladeau, Executive Director

Réseau-Femmes du Sud-Ouest De L'Ontario

"Survivors of trafficking have identified navigating government and social services as a challenge to receiving adequate support and an avenue for re-traumatization to causes further harm. To counter this, survivors of trafficking require specialized and wraparound resources and services that center their unique needs and circumstances. Specialized, trauma-informed training and dedicated community responses are foundational to minimizing secondary harm, meeting the survivor where they are at, and supporting survivors at all stages of their journey. Dedicated funding to support survivors of trafficking is an important step that emphasizes the diverse needs of survivors and ensures best practices are integrated into services across community and government."

Lorraine Whalley, Executive Director

Sexual Violence New Brunswick

"Recovery from human trafficking requires comprehensive and sustained support that is only possible with adequate funding. This crucial investment will provide vital programs for victims and survivors of human trafficking including effective prevention efforts, timely crisis responses, and essential continuous wrap-around supports necessary for long term safety and well being."

Alex MacDonnell, Executive Director

Stepping Stone Association

"No survivor should have to choose between pursuing justice and protecting their recovery (from what was done to them). This funding helps ensure survivors are not left to navigate that journey alone by providing practical support and lived experience peer support that protects healing during one of the most vulnerable stages of recovery."

Cynthia Bland, Founder and CEO

Voice Found

Quick Facts

From 2014 to 2024, just over 5,000 human trafficking incidents were reported by police services in Canada, and the vast majority of identified victims were women and girls. The Daily -- Trafficking in persons in Canada, 2024.





Through the Victims Fund and the Access to Justice in Both Official Languages Support Fund, the Department of Justice Canada is providing $3,358,203 to nine organizations across Canada to strengthen support for victims and survivors of human trafficking.

This includes support for the Stepping Stone Association in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, that is receiving $450,000 in funding over three fiscal years (2026-27 to 2028-29) to provide comprehensive victim support program for victims and survivors of human trafficking. It includes individualized support plans focused on personal and professional development and long-term outcomes.



In addition to this overall funding support, three bills to reform bail and sentencing laws, protect victims and survivors of crime, protect kids from predators, and make hate crime protections stronger have passed in just under eight months.

On June 15, 2026, following extensive consultations, the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act received Royal Assent. Most of the reforms on bail and sentencing came into force on July 15, 2026.

On June 18, 2026, the Protecting Victims Act received Royal Assent. Most of these reforms came into force on July 18, 2026.

On June 18, 2026, the Combatting Hate Act received Royal Assent. The reforms came into force on July 18, 2026.



Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE) continues to strengthen federal action on gender-based violence with $223.4 million over five years, including $44.7 million in ongoing funding, to advance the vision of a Canada free from gender-based violence.



Between 2024 and 2026, WAGE funded over 40 projects that advanced initiatives to stop human trafficking and sex exploitation. Those projects engaged over 450 partners, produced over 600 resources, and directly impacted more than 1,700 people, the majority of which were at-risk of human trafficking, or survivors of human trafficking.

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SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Joannie Fogue, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]