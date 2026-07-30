Minister Fraser announces support and funding for victims and survivors of human trafficking

SUDBURY, ON, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Department of Justice Canada

The Government of Canada is taking stronger action to protect victims and survivors of human trafficking through recent Criminal Code reforms that are now in force. These changes reinforce ongoing efforts to support victims and survivors, hold traffickers accountable, and prevent this heinous crime.

The Bail and Sentencing Reform Act makes bail more difficult to obtain for those accused of human trafficking, by creating new reverse onus rules. In addition, the Protecting Victims of Crime Act strengthens victims' rights by making testimonial aids more accessible for victims of human trafficking, sexual offences, intimate partner violence, and criminal harassment.

As part of today's World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, over $3.35 million in funding is being provided to nine non-governmental organizations to undertake projects that support victims and survivors of human trafficking. These organizations include:

Angels of Hope Against Human Trafficking

CEASE - Centre to End All Sexual Exploitation

La Sortie

London Abused Women's Centre

New Opportunities for Women (NOW) Canada Society

Réseau-Femmes Du Sud-Ouest De L'Ontario

Sexual Violence New Brunswick

Stepping Stone Association

Voice Found

This investment will help these organizations deliver critical services that support victims and survivors, prevent human trafficking, and strengthen communities across Canada. Through collaboration from provincial and territorial governments, and partners across the country, work can continue to help prevent this crime while supporting those impacted.

This announcement was done on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada has advanced new laws to enhance protection for victims and survivors of human trafficking. These consequential Criminal Code reforms support building safer communities for all Canadians, while complementing the ongoing work by the provincial, territorial, and community partners. Today's investment signifies an important step in our efforts to end human trafficking, and solidifying a justice system that responds to the needs of victims and survivors while putting their safety and dignity first."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Human trafficking is a devastating form of gender-based violence that demands a coordinated response. Through sustained collaboration and a shared commitment to action, we are strengthening Canada's response by enhancing supports for victims and survivors, and advancing community-driven prevention efforts. Together, we are building a future where everyone can live safely, and those at risk of exploitation are better supported and protected."

The Honourable Rechie Valdez

Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"Human trafficking robs people of their freedom, safety and dignity. This $450,000 investment in CEASE will strengthen support for survivors in Alberta, help address the growing connection between online exploitation and human trafficking, and ensure more people have somewhere to turn when they need help most."

The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski

Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Building a safer Canada means investing in organizations that deliver ongoing services to support victims and survivors of serious crime, including human trafficking. These services will enable survivors across Canada and in my riding of Kelowna to receive the supports they need. Today's investment by Justice Canada along with continued efforts from federal, provincial, and territorial partners will ensure stronger, safer communities for all Canadians."

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr

Secretary of State (Defence Procurement)

"Organizations like Angels of Hope provide vital and invaluable services and resources to our community, offering support, safety, and hope. Ensuring that survivors of human trafficking and gender-based violence have access to these services in the language of their choice is essential. Language should never be a barrier to seeking help, accessing critical resources, or beginning the journey toward healing and recovery. Today as we honour 'World Day Against Trafficking in Persons' – I want to acknowledge Angels of Hope, and all the important work they do across our communities."

Viviane Lapointe

Member of Parliament for Sudbury – Ontario

"Every survivor deserves to know that they are not alone and that help is available. This investment is more than funding, it is an investment in hope, healing, and second chances. We are honoured that Angels of Hope Against Human Trafficking is among the organizations receiving this support, and we thank the Government of Canada for recognizing the vital role community organizations play in walking alongside survivors on their journey toward recovery. Together, we can continue building a future where survivors are empowered, traffickers are held accountable, and human trafficking has no place in our communities."

Cristina Scarpellini, Founder/Executive Director

Angels of Hope Against Human Trafficking

Quick Facts

From 2014 to 2024, just over 5,000 human trafficking incidents were reported by police services in Canada, and the vast majority of identified victims were women and girls. The Daily -- Trafficking in persons in Canada, 2024.





Through the Victims Fund and the Access to Justice in Both Official Languages Support Fund, the Department of Justice Canada is providing $3,358,203 to nine organizations across Canada to strengthen support for victims and survivors of human trafficking.

This includes support for the Angels of Hope Against Human Trafficking in Sudbury, Ontario, that is receiving $85,640 in funding over three fiscal years (2026-27 to 2028-29) to provide socio-legal support services in French to Francophone survivors of gender-based violence and human trafficking – including virtual counseling and peer support groups nation-wide.







In addition to this overall funding support, three bills to reform bail and sentencing laws, protect victims and survivors of crime, protect kids from predators, and make hate crime protections stronger have passed in just under eight months.

On June 15, 2026, following extensive consultations, the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act received Royal Assent. Most of the reforms on bail and sentencing came into force on July 15, 2026.

On June 18, 2026, the Protecting Victims Act received Royal Assent. Most of these reforms came into force on July 18, 2026.

On June 18, 2026, the Combatting Hate Act received Royal Assent. The reforms came into force on July 18, 2026.



Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE) continues to strengthen federal action on gender-based violence with $223.4 million over five years, including $44.7 million in ongoing funding, to advance the vision of a Canada free from gender-based violence.





Between 2024 and 2026, WAGE funded over 40 projects that advanced initiatives to stop human trafficking and sex exploitation. Those projects engaged over 450 partners, produced over 600 resources, and directly impacted more than 1,700 people, the majority of which were at-risk of human trafficking, or survivors of human trafficking.

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SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Joannie Fogue, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]