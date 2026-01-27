OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, today announced the following appointments under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Jason L. Wilkins, K.C., Partner at Dunphy Best Blocksom LLP in Calgary, is appointed a Justice of the Court of King's Bench of Alberta in Calgary. Justice Wilkins replaces Justice G. Poelman (Calgary), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective August 6, 2025.

Peter D. Banks, Partner at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP in Calgary, is appointed a Justice of the Court of King's Bench of Alberta in Calgary. Justice Banks replaces Justice R.A. Neufeld (Calgary), who resigned effective October 13, 2025.



"I wish Justices Wilkins and Banks every success as they take on their new roles. I am confident they will serve the people of Alberta well as members of the Court of King's Bench of Alberta."

-- The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency



Justice Jason L. Wilkins, K.C., was born in Mayerthorpe, Alberta, and grew up working on his family's farm in central Alberta. He earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Alberta in 1995. To put himself through school, he worked in construction, with the Alberta Helitack program and later at a forest products mill. He returned to the University of Alberta to complete his law degree, graduating in 2001. He was called to the Alberta Bar in 2002.

Justice Wilkins articled at Dunphy Best Blocksom LLP, a full-service firm where he gained broad exposure to numerous areas of law. He became a partner in 2010 and the managing partner in 2014. He developed a strong focus on employment and family law. He later served as Commission Counsel to a major Provincial Inquiry. In recent years at Dunphy Best Blocksom LLP, he has concentrated on being a mediator/arbitrator, guiding parties toward principled, practical resolutions. He was appointed King's Counsel in 2024.

Justice Wilkins was frequently a speaker at seminars hosted by the Legal Education Society of Alberta (LESA) and the Canadian Bar Association (CBA). He was a long-standing volunteer with Calgary Legal Guidance and contributed extensively to his community as a soccer and hockey coach for his four children.

Justice Wilkins and his spouse and children spend quality time gathering with friends to do chores at the farm.

Justice Peter D. Banks obtained his LLB with Distinction from the University of Alberta in 2002 and was awarded the Horace Harvey Gold Medal in Law. He then studied at the University of Oxford, where he obtained a BCL with Distinction. Upon completing his studies at Oxford, he clerked at the Supreme Court of Canada for Justice Major in 2004-2005. He was called to the Alberta Bar in 2003.

Justice Banks articled at Fraser Milner Casgrain LLP in Edmonton where he became a partner in 2011. He later relocated to Calgary and practiced most recently as a Partner at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG). His practice included commercial and construction litigation, arbitration, constitutional law, and appellate advocacy. He appeared before all levels of court in Alberta and the Supreme Court of Canada. He has been recognized by Lexpert, Benchmark Litigation, and Best Lawyers.

Justice Banks was volunteering extensively. He chaired the Canadian Bar Association (CBA) Civil Litigation (South Alberta) section and The Advocates' Society Construction Law Practice Group. As well, he co-chaired the CBA Inns of Court Committee and was a long-time volunteer for BLG Reads to Kids. He was an Honorary Overseas Member of the Commercial Bar Association of England and Wales (COMBAR) and was admitted as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators in 2025. He served as co-chair of BLG Calgary's appellate practice group and was principal to several articling students.

Justice Banks and his wife have been married 26 years and are the proud parents of two children.



Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

