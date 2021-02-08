Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces a judicial appointment in the province of New Brunswick

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Marylène Pilote, Q.C., partner at Pilote & Plourde in Edmundston, is appointed a Judge of the Court of Queen's Bench of New Brunswick, Family Division. Madam Justice Pilote replaces Mr. Justice T.E. Cyr (Edmundston), who elected to become a supernumerary Judge effective December 31, 2020.

Quote

"I wish Justice Pilote continued success as she takes on her new role. I am confident she will serve New Brunswickers well as a member of the Court of Queen's Bench."

—The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Biography

Justice Marylène Pilote, Q.C., received her Bachelor of Laws from the Université de Moncton in 1995. She was called to the New Brunswick Bar in 1996.

At the time of her appointment, Madam Justice Pilote was practicing law with Pilote & Plourde, where she had a 25-year career in civil litigation, primarily in the areas of family law, insurance law and estate law. She has appeared several times before administrative tribunals, the Court of Queen's Bench, and the New Brunswick Court of Appeal. She has also had the opportunity to sit on various administrative tribunals. In 2014, she was appointed Queen's Counsel.

Always involved in her community, Justice Pilote has served on various committees. She has also been strongly committed to her profession, mainly within the New Brunswick Bar, as vice-chair of the Admissions Committee and as a member of the Insurance Management Committee. She has taught ethics and professional liability and has acted as a mentor to several young lawyers. She has co-hosted a number of conferences with the Canadian Bar Association and has acted as a speaker for various social groups.

Justice Pilote is well established in Edmundston, New Brunswick. She and her spouse, André Couturier, are the parents of two teenage girls, Catherine and Myriam.

Quick Facts

At the Superior Court level, more than 430 judges have been appointed since November 2015 . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2S, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2S, and those who self-identify as having a disability. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of $77.2 million over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system will create 39 new judicial positions in Alberta , Ontario , Nova Scotia , and Newfoundland and Labrador .

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

