Minister of Justice and Attorney General Fraser meets with the Mayor of Vaughan and York Regional Police

VAUGHAN, ON, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, met with City of Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca and York Regional Police Deputy Chief Ryan Hogan to discuss the federal government's recent criminal justice reforms and how they will help combat crime in Vaughan and keep Canadians safe.

See photo gallery below for file photos.

The meeting followed the passage of three major criminal justice reform bills in less than a year, including stronger hate crime protections, stricter bail, tougher sentences, and new measures to better protect victims and keep children safe from predators.

Minister Fraser, Mayor Del Duca and Deputy Chief Hogan discussed the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act (Bill C-14), which strengthens the Criminal Code response to violent and organized crime, extortion, home invasion, auto theft and human trafficking. They also discussed shared priorities between law enforcement, mayors and the federal government, including system pressures, the importance of reliable bail data, and continued collaboration to support effective implementation. Minister Fraser noted the value of York Regional Police's bail dashboard and encouraged continued sharing of best practices ahead of future federal, provincial and territorial discussions on bail data. Minister Fraser thanked them for their advocacy and contribution to make this bill a reality.

They agreed that effective implementation will be essential to ensure these new tools are felt on the ground and help better protect communities. Minister Fraser looks forward to continuing this collaboration with local stakeholders.

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SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

For more information, media may contact: Joannie Fogue, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]