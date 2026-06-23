Minister of Justice and Attorney General Fraser meets with Halton Regional Police Service and Halton Region Paramedic Services

HALTON REGION, ON, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, met with Halton Regional Police Service Chief Stephen J. Tanner and Halton Region Paramedic Services Chief Greg Sage to discuss the passage of the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act (Bill C-14) and the federal government's recent criminal justice reforms to help combat crime and violence against on-duty first responders in Halton Region.

See link below for photo gallery.

Minister Fraser and Chiefs Tanner and Sage discussed the effects of stricter bail and sentencing laws for violent and organized crime, home invasion, auto theft, and human trafficking. They discussed the new aggravating factors (something that can increase a sentence) for crimes committed against first responders, which reflects shared concerns between law enforcement, paramedics and the federal government. They agreed that that the coming into force of this bill will allow the criminal justice system and its stakeholders to better protect first responders and everyone in Canada.

Minister Fraser thanked them for their contribution to making these reforms a reality and reiterated the need for ongoing collaboration with local stakeholders.

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SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

For more information, media may contact: Joannie Fogue, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, [email protected] ; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]