Minister of Indigenous Services concludes visits to First Nations communities in British Columbia and meetings with First Nations groups and provincial partners

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to investing the time, efforts and resources to right past wrongs and to enhance the relationship with Indigenous Peoples across this country.

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, concluded a visit to British Columbia in which he highlighted federal funding for the lifting of long-term drinking water advisories; offered support for residential schools Survivors; listened to leadership concerns about racism and police interactions with First Nations; and discussed the ongoing wildfire situation impacting First Nations communities in the province and their role in emergency management.

On July 28, Minister Miller visited Semiahmoo First Nation to congratulate the community on lifting a long-term drinking water advisory that had been in place since 2005. With the support of federal funding that facilitated road works, connections to the municipal water system in nearby Surrey, British Columbia, and completion of service connections to individual homes, the community was able to lift the advisory earlier this year. During his visit, Minister Miller affirmed that the Government of Canada remains committed to continuing to work with Semiahmoo First Nation on their outstanding projects and priorities.

Next, Minister Miller travelled to Tseshaht First Nation on Vancouver Island where he met with Chief Councillor Ken Watts and Council to discuss housing and infrastructure projects. Following the meeting, the Minister toured the former Alberni residential school and heard firsthand about the community's plans and aspirations for the site. The Minister and Chief Councillor Watts then met with Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) President Judith Sayers and shared their relief at her close call in a recent float plane accident and discussed the concerns and priorities of the NTC.

On July 29, Minister Miller met with the Secwepemc Kukpi7s, and the provincial Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, the Honourable Murray Rankin, to discuss the 2021 wildfire season and a more inclusive approach to emergency management. In recent years, the Secwepemc Nations have expressed a desire for a Collaborative Emergency Management Agreement with federal and provincial governments.

At the invitation of Kukpi7 Roseanne Casimir of Tk'emlúps te Secwe̓pemc and Council, the Minister visited the site of the former Kamloops residential school. The Minister also met with Chief Willie Sellars of Williams Lake First Nation and conveyed the Government of Canada's support for the decommissioning of the St. Joseph's residential school. He recognized both communities for their resilience during challenging times.

The Minister's trip concluded with a visit to Heiltsuk Nation in Bella Bella where he met with both hereditary and elected officials including Chief Marilyn Slett and Council, toured the Heiltsuk Big House and congratulated the community on the recent acquisition of the Shearwater Resort and Marina. Additionally, the Minister was on hand for the raising of the Heiltsuk flag at the local detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). The flag raising signifies the Government of Canada's support for the right to self-determination for the Heiltsuk Nation, which recently designated July 1 as Haíłzaqv Day in honour of their ancestors and culture.

"Thank you to the First Nations in British Columbia that welcomed me to their territories. I am grateful for the opportunity to spend time with you and to learn about your experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic and this year's wildfires. Your resilience and leadership has set the course for a new level of collaboration when it comes to emergency response in the province. I was also moved by the conversations about the Alberni residential school, the Kamloops residential school, and St. Joseph's residential school. I recognize the pain caused by these institutions to Survivors, their families and communities. As a government, reconciliation requires us to do better, to understand past and present wrongs, and to take action to support Indigenous Peoples on the path forward."

Minister Miller visited four First Nations communities in British Columbia – Semiahmoo First Nation, Tseshaht First Nation, Tk'emlúps te Secwe̓pemc, and Heiltsuk Nation.

– Semiahmoo First Nation, Tseshaht First Nation, Tk'emlúps te Secwe̓pemc, and Heiltsuk Nation. Since November 2015 , the Government of Canada has lifted 20 long-term drinking water advisories in British Columbia .

, the Government of has lifted 20 long-term drinking water advisories in . Semiahmoo First Nation received over $16 million for new water and sewer infrastructure and road remediation work. There are currently no long-term drinking water advisories in effect on public systems on reserve in British Columbia .

for new water and sewer infrastructure and road remediation work. There are currently no long-term drinking water advisories in effect on public systems on reserve in . The Government of Canada and its partners have made resources available to support First Nation-led processes to identify, investigate, protect and commemorate burial sites at residential school sites.

and its partners have made resources available to support First Nation-led processes to identify, investigate, protect and commemorate burial sites at residential school sites. The Alberni residential school on Tseshaht territory operated from 1892 to 1973.

The Kamloops residential school at Tk'emlúps te Secwe̓pemc First Nation operated from 1890 to 1978.

residential school at Tk'emlúps te Secwe̓pemc First Nation operated from 1890 to 1978. The St. Joseph's residential school, also known as Cariboo residential school, operated from 1891 to 1981 and was located near the Williams Lake First Nation.

residential school, also known as Cariboo residential school, operated from 1891 to 1981 and was located near the Williams Lake First Nation. The Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia have a 10-year, $29.6 million bilateral Emergency Management Service Agreement to enhance the delivery of emergency management support services to First Nations in British Columbia . This agreement enables all First Nations to receive emergency management support on reserve comparable to what is currently provided to local authorities.

and the Government of have a 10-year, bilateral Emergency Management Service Agreement to enhance the delivery of emergency management support services to First Nations in . This agreement enables all First Nations to receive emergency management support on reserve comparable to what is currently provided to local authorities. The 16 Nations proposing the Collaborative Emergency Management Agreement (CEMA) are: Adams Lake, Bonaparte, Canim Lake , Esk'etemc, High Bar, Little Shuswap, Neskonlith, Shuswap, Simpcw, Skeetchestn, Stswecem'c/Xgat'tem', Tk'emlúps te Secwe̓pemc, Whispering Pines/ Clinton , Williams Lake , and Xats'ull.

, Esk'etemc, High Bar, Little Shuswap, Neskonlith, Shuswap, Simpcw, Skeetchestn, Stswecem'c/Xgat'tem', Tk'emlúps te Secwe̓pemc, Whispering Pines/ , , and Xats'ull. The CEMA with the Secwepemc Nations would be separate from but complementary to the Emergency Management Service Agreement, as it reflects the nation's desire to build their capacity for emergency planning and response.

