Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, Seamus O'Regan, congratulates Samson Cree Nation on the Opening of Their New Waste Transfer Station

SAMSON CREE NATION, AB, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to working in partnership with First Nations and provincial, territorial and municipal partners to improve essential physical infrastructure and environmental well-being in First Nation communities.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, congratulates Chief Vernon Saddleback of Samson Cree Nation on the completion of the community's new waste transfer station.

The transfer station will allow Samson Cree Nation members to dispose of waste in a safe manner without travelling long distances. It is a highly organized and well-designed facility allowing materials to be separated quickly and efficiently. The facility will also support increased environmental sustainability and contribute to a healthier and cleaner community for generations to come.

The Government of Canada invested approximately $5.36 million to support the completion of the project.

"First Nations are on the front-lines of climate change and are making important investments in environmental sustainability. We're proud to support them in doing so. I congratulate Chief Saddleback, the Council and the people of Samson Cree Nation on their dedication to improving infrastructure in their community. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of this Treaty 6 Nation and a tangible example of their commitment to improving the environmental health of their people."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

"We at Samson Cree Nation are pleased to have this Grand Opening of our Solid Waste Transfer Station today, I am grateful for all our local nation members who received employment and training opportunities during the build and we look forward to being a Sustainable and Eco Friendly Nation"

Vernon J. Saddleback

Chief, Samson Cree Nation

Samson Cree Nation is located approximately 100 km south of Edmonton . The community is one of four Nations of Mascwacis

. The community is one of four Nations of Mascwacis In January 2016 Indigenous Services Canada introduced its First Nation Solid Waste Management Initiative, the first time that specific funding was dedicated to First Nation solid waste management in Canada , along with more holistic views on solid waste management and sustainability.

Indigenous Services Canada introduced its First Nation Solid Waste Management Initiative, the first time that specific funding was dedicated to First Nation solid waste management in , along with more holistic views on solid waste management and sustainability. Many of the metal bins used in the rural areas of Maskwacis, were constructed by Four Nations Welding, a 100% First Nation owned and operated company. Four Nations Welding is located in Maskwacis.

