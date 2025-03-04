Minister of Environment and Climate Change responds to Net‑Zero Advisory Body's second annual report

OTTAWA, ON, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, released his official response to the Net-Zero Advisory Body's (NZAB) second annual report. In his response, Minister Guilbeault welcomed the NZAB's advice and emphasized how their insights and recommendations will support and inform federal climate action.

The Government of Canada has already taken significant steps to implement the NZAB's recommendations to help build a strong, low-carbon economy. Some of these steps include:

publishing Canada's final Clean Electricity Regulations

final publishing draft regulations to put a cap on oil and gas pollution

releasing Canada's ambitious and achievable 2035 greenhouse gas emissions reduction target

ambitious and achievable 2035 greenhouse gas emissions reduction target helping families lower their monthly energy bills while driving down emissions from buildings and transportation

delivering historic investments in Indigenous-led climate projects

In line with its legislated obligations under the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act, the Government of Canada will continue to consider the NZAB's expert advice to make progress under Canada's climate plan—the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan—and develop the policies and investments needed to achieve a strong, net-zero economy by 2050.

To ensure that Canada's climate action agenda continues to deliver strong economic opportunities in every part of the country, the Government of Canada will continue to listen to and work collaboratively with Indigenous peoples, provinces and territories, municipalities, industry experts, and Canadian workers across sectors, including through the forthcoming work of Canada's Sustainable Jobs Partnership Council.

Quotes

"The Net-Zero Advisory Body is guiding Canada's climate policies, and I am grateful for their independent, expert advice. Their insights help strengthen our strategies to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 while building a Canadian economy of the future. Canada has made significant progress in reversing the upward emissions curve, and we will keep this momentum to drive clean growth, support workers, and protect our communities."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

The Net-Zero Advisory Body (NZAB) submitted its second annual report to the Minister on December 19, 2024 . It provides independent, expert advice on achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The report recommends additional measures to help Canada meet its 2030 emissions reduction target and provides advice on Canada's 2035 emissions reduction target.

. It provides independent, expert advice on achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The report recommends additional measures to help meet its 2030 emissions reduction target and provides advice on 2035 emissions reduction target. The NZAB was established in 2021 under the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act to provide independent advice to the Government of Canada on achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

to provide independent advice to the Government of on achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The NZAB is a permanent resource. It will provide ongoing expert advice from now until 2050 to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change as Canada develops and implements its plans to achieve net-zero emissions.

develops and implements its plans to achieve net-zero emissions. In addition to the NZAB, the June 2024 Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act established the Sustainable Jobs Partnership Council, which is comprised of labour organizations, industry, Indigenous representatives, and environmental experts.

established the Sustainable Jobs Partnership Council, which is comprised of labour organizations, industry, Indigenous representatives, and environmental experts. In 2015, Canada's emissions were projected to increase by 9% by 2030 when compared to 2005 levels. Today, emissions are now the lowest they have been in 27 years, excluding the pandemic years, and significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels. Between 2005 and 2022, the emissions intensity for the Canadian economy fell by 30%.

Related products

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Natural Resources in Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's LinkedIn page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Instagram page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 873-455-3714, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]