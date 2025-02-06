WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, concluded his February 4–5 visit to Washington, D.C.

The Minister went to the U.S. capital to work to prevent tariff threats by highlighting the Team Canada message that Canada and the United States will always be stronger when they collaborate, creating prosperity and security for both countries.

He also continued to pitch the concept of a new U.S.-Canada alliance in energy and minerals — a partnership that would enable both countries to achieve their shared vision of affordable energy bills for families, strong and secure economies, and a united North America as the world's dominant energy supplier, rather than the higher prices tariffs could bring to consumers on both sides of our border.

His first stop was the Atlantic Council, where he underscored the importance and potential that Canada's energy and natural resources have for the economy and North American national security.

Minister Wilkinson met with several legislators on Capitol Hill. Meetings included Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota, who is leading efforts to develop a comprehensive national energy plan in the U.S., sharing with him the merits of Canada and the U.S. working together to meet America's growing energy needs; Senator Chris Coons, where the Minister engaged in discussions of geopolitical risks in energy and critical minerals and how Canada-U.S. collaboration can build secure supply chains and reduce reliance on unfriendly foreign sources; and Representative Eric Swalwell, who is leading efforts on critical minerals in the House of Representatives.

Meetings continued with leaders of key associations, including Chet Thompson, CEO of the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, Maria Korsnick, CEO of the Nuclear Energy Institute, and Jeffrey Eshelman, CEO of the Independent Petroleum Association of America.

The Minister also met with several major players in the North American energy industry, including Shell, BP, Enbridge, TC Energy, Cenovus, Phillips 66, PBF Energy, Plains All America and Valero.

Throughout, the Minister highlighted that instead of potential tariffs that will negatively impact energy and minerals sectors by disrupting supply chains and driving costs up for consumers, there is a significant opportunity for the two countries to work together to secure supply chains, provide affordable energy, drive economic growth and reduce dependence on unfriendly and unreliable sources.

"The United States depends on Canada's energy and resources. There is enormous economic potential for Canada and the United States if we work together to secure North American energy, minerals, production and manufacturing, so we cannot be held hostage by unreliable countries and actors that do not share our values. Rather than looking to erect barriers that will impede trade flows, make life more expensive and make both countries less secure, the Canadian government is engaging in positive conversation focused on building a prosperous and secure continent."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Canada is a key supplier to the U.S., providing 60% of crude oil imports, 85% of electricity imports and more than 99% of natural gas imports contributing to energy security and affordability for U.S. consumers and businesses.

is a key supplier to the U.S., providing 60% of crude oil imports, 85% of electricity imports and more than 99% of natural gas imports contributing to energy security and affordability for U.S. consumers and businesses. Canada produces over 60 minerals and metals, including 21 of the 50 minerals listed as critical by the U.S. Geological Survey.

produces over 60 minerals and metals, including 21 of the 50 minerals listed as critical by the U.S. Geological Survey. Canadian electricity exports power nearly 6 million U.S. homes and are highly concentrated in the New England states, New York State , Minnesota and the Pacific Northwest. This trade is essential to ensure a reliable and secure Canada and U.S. bulk power system.

states, , and the Pacific Northwest. This trade is essential to ensure a reliable and secure and U.S. bulk power system. Canadian uranium imported into the United States to be used for nuclear power generates enough electricity to power 18 million American homes.

to be used for nuclear power generates enough electricity to power 18 million American homes. The largest market for Canadian potash is in the U.S., where this mineral is vital for agriculture, food security and affordability, and economic and environmental stability.

