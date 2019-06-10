Minister Ng launches the Canada Business App

Government of Canada launches app to help businesses easily interact with federal government programs and services

MARKHAM, ON, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Small and medium-sized businesses make up 99% of all Canadian businesses and employ 10 million hard-working Canadians from coast to coast to coast. They are the backbone of our economy and the government is working to make it easier for them to do business.

Today, the Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, was in Markham, Ontario, to meet with small business owners and entrepreneurs and to announce the launch of the Canada Business App.

The Canada Business App makes it easier for small business owners to navigate government services and provides tailored recommendations and personalized notifications on funding applications.

The Canada Business App complements the Government of Canada's efforts to make it easier for small businesses. These efforts include reducing the small business tax rate, cutting red tape and reducing regulatory burdens, and working with credit card companies to lower the fees they charge small businesses.

Quotes

"This is a small business–friendly government that is working hard to reduce red tape and make it easier for Canadian small business owners to start up, scale up, and access new markets. The Canada Business App is a fantastic tool that will help small business owners access the government programs and services they need simply and quickly. When small businesses in communities across the country succeed, our economy grows and middle-class jobs are created."

– The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion

