VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Asian Heritage Month is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of Asian Canadians and come together to combat anti-Asian racism and discrimination in all its forms.

During a trip to Vancouver from May 23 to 24, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, kicked off the U.S.–Canada Chinatown Cultural Preservation and Revitalization Conference; marked the beginning of Economic Development Week by announcing funding at the Chinese Canadian Museum; and joined His Worship Ken Sim, Mayor of Vancouver, for an armchair discussion.

At the Chinatown conference, Minister Ng highlighted the many contributions of Chinese Canadians and the resiliency of Vancouver's Chinatown. She reflected on the history of Asian Canadians and Asian Americans and the importance of preserving their legacy by supporting the revitalization of Chinatowns, from increasing security against anti-Asian racism to investing in the entrepreneurs who make them such vital centres of commerce and community. She was joined in Vancouver by U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Cohen and virtually by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, as well as people representing over 18 Chinatowns from both sides of the Canada–U.S. border, to talk about preserving the important history of Chinese culture in Canada and the U.S.

To mark the start of the first Economic Development Week in Canada, Minister Ng announced $5 million in federal funding for the Chinese Canadian Museum. The museum—the first of its kind in Canada—will open in just over a month's time, creating a critical repository that documents art, history and heritage and celebrates the invaluable contributions of Chinese Canadians in shaping the Canada of today.

Economic Development Week is an opportunity to celebrate the important work both businesses and the federal government are doing to invest in and build a strong growing economy that will strengthen the middle class and create well-paying jobs. By taking action to advance these key priority areas, the government is laying the groundwork for a strong economic future for all Canadians.

During her armchair discussion with Mayor Sim, Minister Ng highlighted the government's work to tackle anti-Asian racism across the country. This includes an $11 million investment in the Canadian Race Relations Foundation to support racialized communities and establish a national coalition to support Asian Canadians, and $85 million to support the new Anti-Racism Strategy and a national action plan on combatting hate. The two discussed supporting the vibrancy of Chinatowns across the country, especially support for the small business owners who contribute to the economic resiliency of these vital communities.

Minister Ng concluded her visit to Vancouver by meeting with members of the Chinese Canadian media.

"An important way of celebrating the achievements of Asian Canadians is by investing in our Chinatowns and the entrepreneurs who make them succeed. Today's historic investment preserves an important piece of Asian-Canadian history as we work to create a more inclusive Canada for today and for generations to come."

– The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

