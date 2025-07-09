Empowering Canada's brightest minds to solve tomorrow's challenges

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Investing in Canadian research is critical to building a strong Canada and driving our success in the 21st century.

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, and the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced over $1.3 billion in funding to support over 9,700 researchers and research projects across Canada.

The Government of Canada is committed to building a more innovative, inclusive and resilient future. At a time when global challenges are becoming increasingly complex, this funding will empower the next generation of Canadian researchers—those whose work will drive the scientific and technological breakthroughs that underpin our national response to critical issues such as public health, artificial intelligence, climate change and social equity.

By supporting the development of life-saving treatments, advancing clean technology and generating critical evidence to shape informed public policy, these investments will not only improve the lives of Canadians but also reaffirm Canada's standing as a global leader in science and innovation.

The funding is distributed across the country through:

"These researchers aren't just imagining the future—they're building it. Their work covers topics such as pandemic readiness and cutting-edge technology, and it reflects the Government of Canada's commitment to driving innovation, strengthening the economy and tackling the challenges that matter most to Canadians. With this support, we're empowering the talent that will shape a more resilient, inclusive and globally competitive Canada."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Good research supports good health. And today we are investing in the education and training of Canada's brightest doctoral students and postdoctoral researchers whose great research will lead to the scientific breakthroughs of tomorrow in health and many other fields. Together, their exceptional work will help build a stronger, more innovative Canada and a healthier future for us all."

– The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

