Government of Canada announces support for over 9,700 leading researchers and projects nationwide
News provided byInnovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Jul 09, 2025, 16:00 ET
Empowering Canada's brightest minds to solve tomorrow's challenges
VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Investing in Canadian research is critical to building a strong Canada and driving our success in the 21st century.
Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, and the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced over $1.3 billion in funding to support over 9,700 researchers and research projects across Canada.
The Government of Canada is committed to building a more innovative, inclusive and resilient future. At a time when global challenges are becoming increasingly complex, this funding will empower the next generation of Canadian researchers—those whose work will drive the scientific and technological breakthroughs that underpin our national response to critical issues such as public health, artificial intelligence, climate change and social equity.
By supporting the development of life-saving treatments, advancing clean technology and generating critical evidence to shape informed public policy, these investments will not only improve the lives of Canadians but also reaffirm Canada's standing as a global leader in science and innovation.
The funding is distributed across the country through:
- 2024–2025 scholarships and fellowships – $365.6 million to 4,761 scholarship and fellowship recipients through the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC)
- NSERC Discovery Research Program – $589 million to 2,950 awardees
- NSERC College and Community Innovation program – $29.8 million to 51 recipients
- NSERC CREATE Grants – $26.4 million to 16 recipients
- SSHRC 2024 Insight Grants – $127 million to 693 researchers
- SSHRC Insight Development Grants – $55 million to 897 researchers
- NFRF 2024 Exploration – $25.1 million to 586 researchers through 101 projects
- SSHRC Partnership Grants – $42 million to 17 researchers
- SSHRC Partnership Development Grants – $18 million to 90 researchers
- Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships – $24.9 million to 166 researchers
- Banting Postdoctoral Fellowships – $9.8 million to 70 researchers
Quotes
"These researchers aren't just imagining the future—they're building it. Their work covers topics such as pandemic readiness and cutting-edge technology, and it reflects the Government of Canada's commitment to driving innovation, strengthening the economy and tackling the challenges that matter most to Canadians. With this support, we're empowering the talent that will shape a more resilient, inclusive and globally competitive Canada."
– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
"Good research supports good health. And today we are investing in the education and training of Canada's brightest doctoral students and postdoctoral researchers whose great research will lead to the scientific breakthroughs of tomorrow in health and many other fields. Together, their exceptional work will help build a stronger, more innovative Canada and a healthier future for us all."
– The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health
Quick facts
- Since 2016, the federal government has invested over $22 billion in science and research initiatives, including infrastructure, emerging talent and other science and technology support measures.
- In addition, Budget 2024 provided $825 million over five years, and $199.8 million per year ongoing, to increase support for master's and doctoral students and postdoctoral fellows, as well as $1.8 billion over five years, and $748.3 million per year ongoing, to the federal granting councils to increase core research grant funding and support Canadian researchers.
- The scholarships and fellowships programs are administered by Canada's three federal research granting agencies: the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC). Among these programs are:
- the Canada Graduate Scholarships – Master's program, which helps develop research skills and assists in the training of highly qualified students who demonstrate a high standard of achievement in undergraduate and early graduate studies;
- the Canada Graduate Scholarships – Doctoral program, which promotes continued excellence in Canadian research by rewarding and retaining high-calibre doctoral students at Canadian institutions; and
- other agency-specific scholarship and fellowship programs supporting doctoral and postdoctoral research trainees.
- NSERC's Discovery Research Program, the council's largest investment, recognizes the creativity and innovation that are at the heart of all research advances. The program supports researchers across the country in a wide variety of natural sciences and engineering disciplines.
- NSERC's CREATE program supports the next generation of Canadian research talent by enhancing training and mentoring and equipping emerging researchers with essential technical and professional skills.
- SSHRC Insight Grants and Insight Development Grants build knowledge and understanding about people, societies and the world by supporting research excellence in the social sciences and humanities.
- SSHRC Partnership Grants provide support for new and existing formal partnerships to advance research, research training and/or knowledge mobilization in the social sciences and humanities.
- SSHRC Partnership Development Grants support the development of partnered research and related activities in the social sciences and humanities.
- The New Frontiers in Research Fund (NFRF) invests in interdisciplinary, high-risk/high-reward, transformative research led by Canadian researchers working with Canadian and international partners. The NFRF is designed to support world-leading innovation and enhance Canada's competitiveness and expertise in the global, knowledge-based economy.
- The College and Community Innovation program, administered by NSERC in collaboration with SSHRC and CIHR, provides funding for applied research at Canadian colleges, CEGEPs and polytechnics. This funding strengthens research links and collaborations between Canadian colleges and partners from the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, with a common goal of creating economic, social, health and environmental benefits for Canada.
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Contacts: Isabella Orozco-Madison, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]
