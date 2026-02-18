Minister Miller defends Canada's cultural sovereignty in the digital age and calls for international cooperation at the 19th session of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions in Paris

PARIS, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - As the digital environment evolves at a breakneck speed, Canada remains firmly committed to protecting and promoting the talent, the stories, and the artists and creators at the heart of its identity.

During his participation at the 19th session of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, reaffirmed Canada's firm, ongoing commitment to the 2005 Convention, of which Canada was one of the first signatories and a founding member.

Minister Miller underscored the rapid disruptions from emerging technologies, which are transforming the ways we create, distribute and consume culture around the world, and reiterated the measures that Canada has taken to protect diversity of cultural expressions. He also highlighted the enormous potential for innovation that these emerging technologies offer the cultural sector, while also noting the challenges they present for artists, creative professionals and cultural industries.

Minister Miller acknowledged the essential role of the UNESCO Convention in facing these digital transformations and announced $300,000 in funding over two years to support the implementation of the expert group's recommendations to promote the sharing of best practices and awareness-raising activities in artificial intelligence and culture. This funding will also be used to increase Canada's contribution to the International Fund for Cultural Diversity.

He insisted on the importance of prompt, collective efforts to promote the discoverability of cultural content and fair compensation for online content creators. To this end, Canada welcomes the Preliminary study on feasible legal options for the implementation of the Convention in the digital environment and recognizes the option of an additional protocol as a legitimate tool. Minister Miller reiterated Canada's commitment to consider this option if it is based on consensus among partner countries.

Minister Miller also delivered a speech on behalf of the Groupe des Ambassadeurs francophones auprès de l'UNESCO (GAFU). He then took part in a panel discussion organized on the sidelines of the session by the International Federation of Coalitions for Cultural Diversity and the Coalition for the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, in order to continue, with the Canadian delegation, reflection on an additional protocol. During this panel, the Minister stressed the importance of in-depth consultations and the central role of civil society.

Canada will always firmly defend governments' rights to protect their culture and the diversity of voices that define our identity and reflect our values. Working closely with Quebec, civil society and the Parties to the Convention, Canada is committed to promoting a digital environment in which cultural diversity can flourish.

Quotes

"Canada is a country founded on exceptional cultural, linguistic, regional and Indigenous diversity. In a world experiencing profound transformation, the cultural sector cannot escape these changes. We will continue to act to ensure that the works of Canadian artists and creators can be discovered online, while maintaining a strong voice at UNESCO, under the terms of the Convention, so that the digital transformation and emerging technologies can be drivers of worldwide cultural diversity and human creativity."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Quick Facts

Canada is a founding member of the Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, adopted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in November 2005. This international agreement recognizes that cultural products and services are not only part of the economy, but also showcases of identity, values and meaning. The Convention also promotes international cooperation in the cultural field.

The Intergovernmental Committee, which is responsible for monitoring the decisions of the Conference of Parties, is the second governing body of the 2005 Convention.

The International Federation of Coalitions for Cultural Diversity (IFCCD) and the Coalition for the Diversity of Cultural Expressions (CDCE) held a side event at the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Committee. The IFCCD brings together 30 members based in 30 countries, representing coalitions of creative professionals and cultural businesses. The CDCE brings together 50 associations, unions and management companies in the Quebec and Canadian cultural industries, representing more than 350,000 creators and professionals, as well as 3,000 companies.

Minister Miller announced $300,000 in funding for UNESCO. These funds will be provided to the UNESCO Secretariat to support the implementation of the recommendations of the Reflection group on the diversity of cultural expressions in the digital environment, adopted in June 2025 at the last Conference of Parties.

The funds will be used to strengthen UNESCO's coordination and efforts to raise awareness in artificial intelligence and culture, and to optimize the collection and sharing of information as well as best practices between countries. They will also support the International Fund for Cultural Diversity, which promotes the emergence of dynamic cultural sectors worldwide.

The draft decision on legal options for the implementation of the Convention in the digital environment will be presented at the next Conference of Parties to the 2005 UNESCO Convention in March 2027.

Associated Links

Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions

Nineteenth Session of the Intergovernmental Committee

International Federation of Coalitions for Cultural Diversity

Coalition for the Diversity of Cultural Expressions

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]