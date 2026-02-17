The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark the month of Ramadan

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Tonight, at sundown, Muslim communities in Canada and around the world will come together to celebrate the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, a special and sacred time marked by faith, generosity, reflection and compassion.

In the weeks ahead, families and friends will gather in homes and mosques for prayer and self-reflection. After fasting from dawn until sunset, they will share iftar, the traditional evening meal that brings people together in a spirit of gratitude and community.

As Ramadan begins, we also take this opportunity to recognize and appreciate the many contributions of the nearly 1.8 million Muslims who call Canada home and who enrich our communities in countless ways.

This moment calls on us to renew our commitment to confronting Islamophobia and all forms of hatred with resolve. Every Canadian deserves to live free from fear and practise their faith openly and safely.

Reflecting the values embraced during Ramadan, may we remind ourselves of the importance of caring for each other and showing solidarity, especially with those who face discrimination and hatred in Canada and around the world.

I extend my heartfelt wishes for a blessed and meaningful Ramadan to all who are observing.

رمضان مبارك

Ramadan Mubarak."

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

