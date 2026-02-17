Minister Diab highlights investments in support of second-language education

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - We are proud to announce funding to strengthen French as a second language (FSL) programming in Nova Scotia and reinforce the vital role bilingualism plays in connecting Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

Today, the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament (Halifax West), announced more than $540,000 to support the annual programming of Canadian Parents for French – Nova Scotia. She made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

This investment supports a range of initiatives that will enhance access to French-language learning opportunities for children and youth; empower families to navigate FSL education; and help build more vibrant, and inclusive communities across the province. Through its programming, Canadian Parents for French (CPF) helps young people develop strong language skills, cultural awareness and a sense of belonging within Canada's bilingual identity.

The Government of Canada is committed to promoting linguistic duality and supporting organizations that advance French as a second language. Investments such as this one help ensure that youth across Nova Scotia can improve their second language and fully participate in Canada's social and cultural life--broadening their horizons and opening doors to new opportunities.

"Bilingualism is one of Canada's greatest strengths. French as a second language learning gives young people the tools to succeed, while strengthening our shared identity as a bilingual country. We're proud to invest in Canadian Parents for French – Nova Scotia, helping bring communities together and ensuring that youth can fully participate in Canada's linguistic and cultural life."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Organizations like Canadian Parents for French play a critical role in supporting families and expanding meaningful opportunities for young people to learn and live in French. Their programs build confidence, strengthen skills and foster cultural understanding--equipping youth for future education, careers and leadership. By investing in bilingualism, we are investing in a generation of Canadians who see French not just as a language, but as a lifelong asset."

--The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament (Halifax West)

"We're very grateful for the continued support of Canadian Heritage through the 2026–2028 funding cycle. This investment allows CPF Nova Scotia to strengthen our work in communities across the province, support families and educators, and respond to the growing interest in FSL education. Through this partnership, we can continue building a more accessible, representative and sustainable French-language learning environment for students across Nova Scotia."

--Salma Khattab, President of Canadian Parents for French – Nova Scotia

Canadian Parents for French is a national, not-for-profit, volunteer-based organization that supports families and promotes access to French as a second language opportunities across Canada. CPF provides strategic leadership and national programming, as well as shared services including governance, communications, technology, risk management, human resources and advocacy support.

Founded in 1984, Canadian Parents for French – Nova Scotia is part of the national network established in 1977. In Nova Scotia, CPF works with families, educators and communities to encourage youth engagement in French-language learning both in and beyond the classroom.

The Enhancement of Official Languages Program promotes the full recognition and use of English and French in Canadian society.

