OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Today, I extend my best wishes to everyone celebrating the Lunar New Year, both in Canada and around the world, particularly in East and Southeast Asia.

Also known as the Spring Festival, the Lunar New Year celebrations are responsible for one of the largest population movements in the world. For the celebration, families and loved ones travel long distances to gather and pass down age-old traditions, in which elders play a central role as advisors and guardians of knowledge.

This year is the Year of the Horse, a symbol of energy, freedom and perseverance. The strengths of this noble animal are an invitation to find the determination needed to meet life's challenges and move confidently into the future.

This celebration is also an opportunity to highlight the invaluable contributions of East and Southeast Asian communities, who enrich our economy, culture and identity, while helping to build a stronger Canada.

I wish health, prosperity and happiness to everyone celebrating the Lunar New Year!"

