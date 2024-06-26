MONTRÉAL, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Growing communities need more infrastructure. Community facilities, like libraries and cultural and recreation centres, are essential spaces where Canadians can come together as neighbours. That is why, as part of Budget 2024, the federal government committed to investing in cities and towns across the country.

Today in Montréal, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced that the federal government will invest $31 million over two years for the Canada Arts Presentation Fund—$800,000 of this funding will support TOHU, a performing arts theatre in Montréal, and the stunning circus programs of the Festival Montréal Complètement Cirque.

The festival will allow everyone to experience the circus and celebrate the sights and sounds of Montréal, a global hub for circus arts. For 11 days, venues, streets, parks and even sidewalks will become stages for high-flying performers from Montréal and around the world. Not only does this investment support our local artists, but it also creates jobs, drives tourism and brings our communities together to enjoy the vibrant Montréal arts and culture scene.

This is on top of investments in Budget 2024 that will make our communities safer and healthier places to live, work and raise a family. Budget 2024 is also making Canada's tax system fairer for every generation by reducing the capital gains tax advantage, so we can afford to build 4 million more homes, make contraception and diabetes medications free, give every Canadian access to dental care, deliver $10-a-day child care and more. This is about building a fairer Canada where every generation can get ahead.

"By supporting TOHU and our local artists, we are making a significant investment in our cultural industries, which are critical drivers of our economy. The arts and culture sector not only enriches our lives, but it also creates jobs, boosts tourism and supports local businesses. It is a vibrant and dynamic part of our society that deserves our unwavering support."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"We appreciate that the Government of Canada recognizes the positive impact of culture on its citizens. This important support will enable us to meet part of the significant increase in broadcasting costs, while allowing Montréal to shine as the international capital of circus arts."

– Stéphane Lavoie, General and Programming Director, TOHU

"TOHU is an organization that plays a central role in Saint-Léonard–Saint-Michel. When our government supports projects like the Festival Montréal Complètement Cirque, it not only helps create jobs and support our tourism industry, but it also supports our entire community."

– Patricia Lattanzio, MP, Saint-Léonard—Saint-Michel

In Budget 2024, the government is delivering fairness for every generation with a housing plan that includes building nearly 4 million new homes expanding Canada's social safety net to make life cost less and giving Canadians the health care they need and investing in innovation and productivity to create good jobs and economic growth

The government's plan for tax fairness makes these investments in younger generations possible by increasing capital gains taxes on 0.13 per cent of Canadians, in any given year, to generate $19.4 billion in new revenue over five years.

in new revenue over five years. Increasing the inclusion rate on capital gains is also expected to generate significant new revenue for provincial and territorial governments, equivalent to up to 60 per cent of the new federal revenue ( $11.64 billion over five years). For provinces and territories, this new revenue can be used to lift up every generation by making transformative investments in housing, health care, education, child care, infrastructure and more.

