The Minister explored new opportunities for collaboration and partnership for Canada's creative industries and deepening cultural cooperation with China

OTTAWA, ON, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's creative industries are known worldwide for their talent, expertise and creativity, while supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country and driving economic growth. As we build a strong economy at home, diversifying trade and expanding partnerships and cultural cooperation with China represent strong opportunities for Canada's creative economy.

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, recently concluded a three-day visit to Beijing and Shanghai, China, alongside representatives from the National Gallery of Canada, the National Arts Centre, Library and Archives Canada, as well as the Canadian Museum of History and Canadian War Museum.

While in Beijing, the Minister participated in the second meeting of the Canada–China Joint Committee on Culture (CCJCC), alongside his Chinese counterpart, Minister of Culture and Tourism Sun Yeli. The CCJCC works to advance cooperation and cultural exchanges between both countries. The meeting allowed Canadian and Chinese representatives to explore bilateral opportunities and collaboration in the areas of culture, creative industries, the arts and heritage, including specific projects and collaboration between cultural institutions.

Minister Miller and Minister Sun Yeli also took part in a signing ceremony for the following agreements:

A Memorandum of Understanding between Library and Archives Canada and the National Library of China

A Memorandum of Understanding between the National Gallery of Canada and the National Art Museum of China

Minister Miller concluded the visit by announcing his intention to organize a Canadian creative industries trade mission to China in the fall of 2026.

While in Beijing, the Minister also met with Chinese government representatives responsible for audiovisual coproduction, during which both sides agreed to continue advancing the negotiation of a Canada–China television coproduction treaty.

In Shanghai, Minister Miller met with a group of Canadian and Chinese creative industry stakeholders , including representatives from the audiovisual, video game, performing arts and visual arts sub-sectors, to discuss emerging trends, opportunities and challenges in their respective industries.

This visit builds on Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to Beijing last January and helped strengthen the trade relationship between Canada and China, identify new opportunities to and expand cultural exchange, people-to-people ties, and trade in the creative and cultural sectors between the two countries.

Quotes

"Canadian creative professionals and entrepreneurs have much to offer on the world stage. Building new strategic partnerships, including with China, will unlock shared opportunities, amplify our stories, and strengthen our economy. By working together, we can fuel growth in our creative industries at home and abroad."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Quick Facts

The Canada–China Joint Committee on Culture was established in July 2017 and renewed in January 2026 during the Prime Minister's visit to China. The committee serves as the overarching mechanism for bilateral cultural cooperation, focusing on matters of mutual interest in the areas of culture, creative industries, the arts and heritage.

Canada and China share more than 55 years of diplomatic relations that include trade and investment, environment and climate change, education, and culture. China is Canada's second-largest merchandise trading partner, with trade in 2025 totaling $125.1 billion, representing a 5.2% increase over 2024.

In 2023, China was Canada's fourth largest creative export market, valued at $734.1 million. Top creative exports to China include interactive media (i.e., video games) ($155.6 million), film and video ($121.3 million), advertising ($33.7 million), performing arts ($27.7 million) and crafts ($21.8 million).

During Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to Beijing in January, Canada and China committed to explore further opportunities for cultural exchanges and partnerships--including supporting museums, digital content creators and visual artists--to further increase cultural ties.

Since 2018, the Creative Export Strategy has supported 261 organizations in carrying out 290 activities targeting the Chinese market. These include the 2018 Creative Industries Trade Mission to China, participation in international events where delegates engaged with Chinese partners (for instance, GamesCom, Miami Kidscreen), and activities funded through the Creative Export Canada program.

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Associated Links

Canada-China Joint committee on culture

Memorandum of Understanding between the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China on the Canada–China Joint Committee on Culture

Bilateral relations with China

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information, please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected] ; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]