OTTAWA, ON, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, issued the following statement to mark the start of Citizenship Week, which runs from May 13 to 19, 2024:

"Citizenship Week gives us all an opportunity to reflect on what it means to be Canadian and give back to our communities. It's a chance to be proud of our diversity, inclusivity and multiculturalism, and acknowledge the rights and responsibilities we all share as Canadian citizens. A vital part of being Canadian is understanding the history and reality of Indigenous Peoples and their integral role in this country's past, present and future.

"This coming week, I have the honour of attending citizenship ceremonies in local communities where we will welcome new citizens to the Canadian family. From British Columbia to Nova Scotia, I look forward to meeting new Canadians from across the country, and visiting local organizations that provide assistance to newcomers by offering a range of services from official language training to finding employment. I encourage Canadians to attend one of the many citizenship ceremonies open to the public taking place this week and throughout the year across Canada. It is truly a great privilege to witness one of the most significant moments in a newcomer's life: becoming a Canadian.

"We have a lot to celebrate this year. From April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, we welcomed 393,500 new Canadian citizens. We have made significant strides, and we are now processing most new citizenship applications much faster.

"I encourage you to join me in celebrating Citizenship Week by reflecting on what being Canadian means to you. Use the hashtags #CitizenshipWeek and #MyCitizenship to share stories about Canadian pride and citizenship in your communities. You can also get involved in your community to make a difference. That can mean voting in elections, volunteering, speaking up about issues that matter to you, or working with others to improve your communities.

"Let's look for other ways to celebrate our country and our shared Canadian identity—not just this week, but every week."

SOURCE Citizenship and Immigration Canada

