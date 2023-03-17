OTTAWA, ON, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Protecting the safety and security of Canadians is the Government of Canada's top priority. For 150 years, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has been instrumental in fulfilling this sacred obligation. Led by the Commissioner, the RCMP is Canada's national police force. The Force carries out a wide array of duties across the country, from protecting Canada's national security to serving as the police of jurisdiction in eight provinces, three territories and hundreds of municipalities & Indigenous communities.

The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, today announced that Deputy Commissioner Mike Duheme will assume the role of Interim Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, effective March 18. Deputy Commissioner Duheme's appointment follows the retirement of Brenda Lucki, the 24th Commissioner of the RCMP.

Deputy Commissioner Duheme has led a distinguished career with the RCMP, serving Canadians for over three decades across four provinces. From his beginnings as a general duty investigator in Nova Scotia, he has held a wide array of roles, including serving as a member of the RCMP's Emergency Response Team, a participant in overseas peacekeeping missions, a VIP personal protection officer, the first Director of the Parliamentary Protective Service and Commanding Officer of National Division in Ottawa.

Deputy Commissioner Duheme will serve as Interim RCMP Commissioner until such time as a permanent Commissioner is appointed. The government will now undertake work to identify an exceptional new leader who will keep our communities safe, while advancing the reforms necessary to maintain the confidence of all Canadians. Details about the process to identify a new permanent Commissioner of the RCMP will be announced in due course.

Commissioner Brenda Lucki will officially retire as RCMP Commissioner today, after nearly 40 years of service to Canadians. From training new recruits at Depot to becoming the first woman to serve as permanent Commissioner, has led a career of distinction. Commissioner Lucki has led the Force for nearly five years, navigating through the pandemic and beyond. We thank her for her service to Canadians.

Quote

"I want to congratulate Deputy Commissioner Mike Duheme on becoming Interim Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. I have every confidence that his extensive experience in policing across the country and around the world has prepared him well to lead our national police force. I look forward to working with Deputy Commissioner Duheme to keep our communities safe. I also want to take this opportunity to salute Commissioner Brenda Lucki for her years of service, including as the first woman to serve as permanent Commissioner. She has dedicated her life to keeping Canadians safe, and we thank her."

- The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

