Minister MacDonald concludes successful outreach to Alberta during the Calgary Stampede

CALGARY, AB, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Last week, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, wrapped up a successful outreach to Alberta during the Calgary Stampede.

During his outreach, Minister MacDonald announced an investment of over $4 million for two organizations under the AgriMarketing Program, an initiative under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership. Canada Beef is receiving up to $3,741,046 over two years and the Canadian Cattle Association is receiving up to $300,000 over two years to help grow the Canadian beef sector through market development, promotion, and trade advocacy at home and abroad.

Minister MacDonald also delivered remarks at several key industry events, where he reinforced the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting the sector. The Minister spoke about actions the government is taking to ensure a resilient, innovative and prosperous agricultural sector now and into the future. This includes significant investments and initiatives such as the National Food Security Strategy, consultations towards the Next Policy Framework, continued support for Business Risk Management programs, reducing regulatory burden, and a focus on expanding trade and market access, and enhancing competitiveness.

Throughout the outreach, Minister MacDonald met with many producers and toured several active farms and ranches in southern Alberta. He heard first-hand about the opportunities and challenges experienced on-farm and how government can support producers to make their operations even more successful.

He also toured a diverse range of key agriculture-related businesses and facilities in and around the Calgary area. He had conversations about the importance of Alberta's value-added and processing sectors and how industry and government can continue to work together to further strengthen profitability and resiliency.

While touring the Stampede grounds, Minister MacDonald engaged with industry leaders, investors, veterinary medicine providers, processors and agri-food and beverage businesses. He had the opportunity to visit booths and displays that showcased the talent, innovation and dedication within Alberta's agricultural community.

Minister MacDonald also held roundtable meetings with industry groups representing cattle producers and feeders, farmers, processors, and crop commodities. Participants shared their perspectives on opportunities and challenges in their sectors, such as increasing access to key trade markets and reducing trade barriers, enhancing risk management programs, investing in innovation and resiliency, and continuing to engage with producers and processors to best support their businesses.

Quote

"Alberta's agriculture and agri-food sector is a cornerstone of Canada's economy, and vital to communities and livelihoods. I always appreciate the opportunity to hear first-hand from folks at tables, in fields, barns, and on shop floors, and I look forward to continuing those conversations as we build a strong, resilient, and prosperous future together."

-The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

The AgriMarketing Program represents a federal investment of $129.97 million over five years under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP).

The program supports national agricultural sectors to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities.

The Sustainable CAP is a $3.5-billion, five-year framework (April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2028), between the federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of the agriculture, agri‐food and agri‐based products sector.

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SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Contacts: For media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]