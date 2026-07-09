Government of Canada invests in artificial intelligence and remote sensing for climate-smart agriculture

TORONTO, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian farmers need innovative solutions to stay competitive, boost productivity, and address the challenges of climate change. Supporting the development of advanced technologies in agriculture will help ensure food security, create jobs, and position Canada as a leader in sustainable agriculture.

Today, Chi Nguyen, Member of Parliament for Spadina--Harbourfront, on behalf of the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced an investment of up to $1.65 million to A.U.G. Signals Ltd. through the AgriScience Program – Projects Component, under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

With this support, the Toronto-based technology company will lead a three-year project to develop innovative AI-driven solutions for crop health monitoring and yield forecasting. A.U.G. Signals Ltd. will advance its own research and technology development to integrate satellite, drone, and field data, creating tools that help producers assess crop emergence, above-ground biomass, drought conditions, and yield predictions in real time.

As part of the project, A.U.G. Signals Ltd. will also work collaboratively with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada scientists on key research activities, such as collecting field data and validating AI models. Together, their work will help strengthen climate resilience on Canadian farms and support the transition to climate-smart agriculture.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to investing in innovative technologies that position Canadian farmers for success. Artificial intelligence and remote sensing will help the agriculture sector adapt to climate change and seize new opportunities for growth."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Innovative firms like A.U.G. Signals Ltd. are helping drive economic growth in the Toronto region by developing cutting-edge agricultural technologies. This project not only strengthens our local tech sector, but also delivers real solutions for farmers across Canada, supporting prosperity and sustainability for years to come."

- Chi Nguyen, Member of Parliament for Spadina--Harbourfront

"This AAFC AgriScience project marks an important milestone in advancing innovative agricultural technologies and strengthening collaboration among industry, research, and government partners. We gratefully acknowledge the support and contributions of all AAFC, collaborators, and stakeholders involved in making this initiative possible. The project is expected to deliver significant benefits to Canada's agricultural sector by improving productivity, sustainability, and resilience, while supporting economic, innovation, and the competitiveness of Canada's agricultural industry. In addition, the project will accelerate the development and commercialization of advanced data-driven technologies and reinforce AUG's leadership in developing smart and sustainable agriculture technologies."

- Dr. George Lampropoulos, President & CEO, A.U.G. Signals Ltd.

Quick Facts

A.U.G. Signals Ltd. is a Toronto-based technology company delivering advanced signal processing and remote sensing solutions for the environment, resource management, and agriculture sectors.

The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) is a $3.5-billion, 5-year agreement (2023 to 2028), between the federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of the agriculture, agri‐food, and agri‐based products sector.

The AgriScience Program, under the Sustainable CAP, aims to accelerate innovation by providing funding and support for pre-commercial science activities and research that benefits the agriculture and agri-food sector and Canadians.

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Contacts: For media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]