Government of Canada makes investment under the AgriMarketing Program to help grow the Canadian beef sector

CALGARY, AB, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced an investment of over $4 million for two beef and cattle organizations through the AgriMarketing Program, an initiative under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP).

Canada Beef is receiving up to $3,741,046 over two years (2026-2028) to build a dynamic, profitable and competitive Canadian beef and veal industry by increasing awareness and demand for high-quality Canadian beef and veal among domestic and international customers.

The Canadian Cattle Association is receiving up to $300,000 over two years (2026-2028) to defend and grow market access for Canadian beef by advancing trade advocacy, strengthening key international relationships, and promoting evidence-based, trade-supportive rules.

The investments aim to grow the Canadian beef sector by increasing the visibility of Canadian products, developing opportunities in targeted markets, and diversifying exports.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to support the continued growth and success of our beef sector. The strategic investments in market development, promotion and trade advocacy help Canadian producers expand their reach and showcase the high quality of Canadian beef around the world."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Canada Beef applauds the Federal Government's efforts to open and expand international trade opportunities for Canadian beef. Canada Beef holds a great deal of confidence in its partnership with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada under the AgriMarketing Program to support and maintain global Canadian beef market development."

- Eric Bienvenue, President, Canada Beef

"With the support of the AgriMarketing Program, the Canadian Cattle Association can invest producer check-off funding dollars more effectively. AgriMarketing funding allows CCA to participate in federal trade missions, explore potential new export markets, and assure that the Canadian cattle producer voice and perspective is included in global policy decisions. We are grateful to have this financial support and the flexibility to determine how and where to focus our efforts."

- Tyler Fulton, President, Canadian Cattle Association

Quick facts

The AgriMarketing Program is a $129.97 million investment under the Sustainable CAP (2023-2028). The Program supports national sector-led activities to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities.

The Sustainable CAP is a $3.5‑billion, five‑year federal-provincial-territorial agreement to strengthen the agriculture, agri‐food and agri‐based products sector's competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency.

The Government of Canada invested a further $75 million over five years (2026-27 to 2030-31) in the AgriMarketing Program and further expanded the program with two streams--Market Diversification for National Industry Associations and Market Diversification for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises. This targeted funding will support the sector, including fish and seafood, in responding to market instability and encouraging greater market diversification.

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Contacts: For media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]