CORNWALL, PE, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - This week, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, met with farmers, processors, industry partners, and provincial agriculture and agri-food stakeholders during his outreach to Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island.

Throughout the week, the Minister continued advancing discussions on the Next Policy Framework (NPF) across numerous agriculture sectors in Atlantic Canada. The consultations, which took place in Truro, Nova Scotia, Conception Bay South, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, gathered input to address challenges and opportunities to help shape the successor to the current Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, which ends on March 31, 2028.

Minister MacDonald started his outreach with a visit to Maritime Pride Eggs in Amherst, Nova Scotia, where he joined a tour of the largest egg grading facility in the Maritimes and saw how the company is investing in equipment to increase production.

Minister MacDonald then travelled to Newfoundland and Labrador for the first time in his role as Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food where he met with Minister of Forestry, Agriculture and Lands, Pleaman Forsey. The two discussed key priorities for the NPF and the Canada–United States–Mexico Agreement as well as how they can continue to support producers in achieving environmental sustainability and growing food self-sufficiency in the province. Ministers MacDonald and Forsey agreed to continue their joint efforts to support Newfoundland and Labrador's agriculture and agri-food industry.

Minister MacDonald also visited the Community Food Sharing Association in St. John's, whose mission is to collect and distribute food to 60 food banks across Newfoundland and Labrador. During this visit, the Minister highlighted an investment of up to $30 million for 235 approved projects across Canada under the Local Food Infrastructure Fund (LFIF).

Minister MacDonald attended the Atlantic Grains Council Cereals and Oilseeds 2026 Conference in Summerside, Prince Edward Island, where he delivered remarks to grain producers, industry experts, and researchers. The Minister reiterated Canada's commitment to growing domestic and international trade opportunities and collaborating on practical research that will support a sustainable cereal and oilseed industry. He also announced a federal investment for Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's Youth Employment and Skills Program (YESP).

As part of his outreach, Minister MacDonald visited popular local farm markets, including the Masstown Market in Debert, Nova Scotia, and Lester's Farm Market in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Minister also toured egg and dairy processing facilities in and around St. John's, including Lester's Dairy Farm in St. John's, Smallwood Farms in Clarkes Beach, and NL Dairy Co-operatives in Mount Pearl, to gain insights into how they supply local markets across the province.

"During my visit around the Atlantic region, I had the opportunity to engage in important discussions with farmers, processors, and exporters to better understand the challenges they are facing and their goals for growing Canada's agriculture sector. I was also pleased to engage with provincial governments and industry stakeholders on expanding trade opportunities, strengthening collaborative research, and supporting youth employment opportunities to ensure a strong and competitive agriculture and agri-food sector."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

The Next Policy Framework (NPF) is a five-year agreement (2028-2033) between federal, provincial and territorial governments that will guide future investments in Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector. The NPF will build on the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, which ends on March 31, 2028.

The LFIF supports projects that strengthen community food security and increase the availability and accessibility of local, nutritious, and culturally appropriate food through food production-focused activities for equity-deserving groups, particularly Indigenous and Black communities.

The YESP encourages agriculture and agri-food employers to hire youth aged 15 to 30 for work experience and skill development opportunities, by providing non-repayable contributions for the youth's wages and benefits. The YESP further incentivizes employers to hire youth facing barriers to employment, including but not limited to Indigenous youth, youth with disabilities, and youth living in rural or remote regions. Applications for the 2026–27 program year will be accepted from March 5 to May 4, 2026.

