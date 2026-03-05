SUMMERSIDE, PE, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Young Canadians are the future of the agriculture and agri-food sector. Helping youth gain practical experience in agriculture strengthens the workforce and contributes to Canada's long-term food security.

Today, at the Atlantic Grains Council Cereals and Oilseeds 2026 conference, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced an investment of up to $27 million in funding to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's Youth Employment and Skills Program (YESP) over 2 years (2026-2028), including close to $13.47 million in funding for the 2026–27 program year. This funding will support young Canadians across the country as they gain valuable hands-on experience in the agriculture and agri-food sector and contribute to building the next generation of skilled workers.

The YESP encourages agriculture and agri-food employers to hire youth aged 15 to 30 for work experience and skill development opportunities, by providing non-repayable contributions for the youth's wages and benefits. The YESP further incentivizes employers to hire youth facing barriers to employment, including but not limited to Indigenous youth, youth with disabilities, and youth living in rural or remote regions.

Applications for the 2026–27 program year will be accepted from March 5 to May 4, 2026. Administrative enhancements have been introduced this year to streamline the application process and prioritize youth facing barriers to employment.

The Government of Canada is committed to fostering an inclusive, skilled workforce by providing young people with the experience and support they need to succeed in the agriculture and agri-food sector.

"Supporting young Canadians as they build their careers in agriculture is an investment in the future of our country. By opening doors to meaningful experiences in this essential sector, we help the next generation gain the skills, confidence, and opportunities they need to thrive. This investment will strengthen our rural communities, support innovation, and ensure the continued success of Canadian agriculture."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Our youth bring fresh perspectives, energy, and innovation to Canadian agriculture. By supporting programs like YESP, we are helping young people unlock new opportunities, gain valuable experience, and pave the way for a vibrant, sustainable future for our sector and our communities."

- Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont

This investment is part of the Government of Canada's broader $307.9 million investment in the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS), focused on helping young Canadians gain valuable work experience and build rewarding careers.

Funding is available for up to 50% of wages and benefits for general applicants, and up to 80% for Indigenous employers or employers hiring youth facing barriers.

Since 2019, YESP has supported over 6,200 youth jobs across Canada's agriculture sector, including almost 2,000 opportunities for youth facing employment barriers.

New administrative changes are being introduced to simplify the application and approval process, ensuring more effective and targeted support for youth in the agriculture sector.

