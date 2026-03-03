OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Communities across Canada continue to face increasing challenges to food security. By investing in local food production, communities are empowered to take charge of their food systems, supporting reliable access to nutritious sustenance.

Today, during a visit to Community Food Sharing Association in St. John's, Newfoundland, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced an investment of up to $30 million for 235 approved projects across Canada under the Local Food Infrastructure Fund (LFIF). This program helps to improve community food security by funding infrastructure that increases access to local, nutritious and culturally appropriate food.

Under the LFIF Large Scale Projects component, up to 58 projects are approved for a total amount of $17.5 million. This component provides funding between $150,000 and $500,000 to support projects with multiple infrastructure/equipment needs and partnerships to address community food security in a more comprehensive manner.

Under the LFIF Small Scale Projects component, up to 177 projects are approved for a total amount of $12.5 million. This component provides grant funding between $25,000 and $100,000 to support infrastructure projects, such as a community garden with an irrigation system, a greenhouse with solar panels, or a food forest.

On January 26, 2026, the Government of Canada announced an additional $20 million to support food banks and other national, regional, and local organizations to deliver more nutritious food to families in need. Details on program parameters and intake dates will be made available soon.

Quote

"Domestic food production is central to food security. By investing in local food infrastructure, we're helping communities build more resilient systems and provide more nutritious food to Canadians who need it most."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick Facts

The Local Food Infrastructure Fund (LFIF) supports projects that strengthen community food security and increase the availability and accessibility of local, nutritious, and culturally appropriate food through food production-focused activities for equity-deserving groups, particularly Indigenous and Black communities.

The Community Food Sharing Association is receiving up to $46,107 under the Small Scale Projects component to purchase a greenhouse, seeds, soil, compost, compost tumbler, and root cellar to increase food production for food banks and local shelters.

To date, the LFIF has committed up to $101 million to fund 1,425 approved projects to improve food security across Canada, such as: community gardens and kitchens; refrigerated trucks and storage units for donated food; greenhouses in remote and Northern communities; and more.

On March 6, 2025, the Government of Canada announced up to $5.6 million to support 87 projects under the first intake of the LFIF Small Scale Projects component.

Projects are subject to negotiation of a funding agreement.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada is also delivering the $20.2-million School Food Infrastructure Fund (SFIF), which supports not-for-profit organizations to improve infrastructure and equipment for school food programming across Canada. Budget 2025 announced that the federal government is making the National School Food Program permanent, providing school meals for up to 400,000 children each year, saving participating families with two children in school an estimated $800 annually on groceries.

Associated Links

Follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Contacts: For Media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]