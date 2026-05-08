TORONTO, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian agri-businesses are leading the way in creating new solutions to reduce emissions and make agriculture more resilient. The Government of Canada is supporting this effort by working with Canadian non-for-profit agtech organizations to help science-focused small- and medium-sized businesses develop innovative technologies that grow the economy, while protecting the environment.

Today, Danielle Martin, Member of Parliament for University–Rosedale, on behalf of the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced up to $30 million in funding over the next two years for the Agricultural Clean Technology Program Research and Innovation Stream – Accelerator (ACT Accelerator). This investment will support Canadian start-ups and agri-food organizations in developing and demonstrating cutting-edge clean technologies to advance sustainability in agriculture.

The following six not-for-profit organizations will launch their own application intake periods and redistribute funding to eligible projects that will advance the development of clean technology for adoption in agriculture across Canada:

Bioenterprise Canada Corporation

Canadian Agri-Food Automation and Intelligence Network (CAAIN)

Canadian Food Innovation Network (CFIN)

MaRS Discovery District

Ontario Genomics

Zone Agtech

These six ACT Accelerator investments will help ensure that Canadian producers and agri-food businesses have access to a wider range of advanced technologies, contributing to a more competitive and climate-friendly sector.

Quote

"By forging meaningful partnerships and investing in these six ACT Accelerator projects, we continue to empower innovators across the country to develop and scale the clean technologies that will keep our farms competitive and our environment healthy for generations to come."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick Facts

The Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program provides farmers and agri-businesses funding to help develop and adopt the latest clean technologies to reduce GHG emissions and boost their long-term competitiveness.

The ACT Program supports the Government of Canada's commitment to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 45–50% below 2005 levels by 2035.

The ACT Accelerator provides funding to eligible not-for-profit organizations (Initial Recipients) that will further distribute these funds to other organizations (Ultimate Recipients) in support of their research and innovation objectives. Examples of types of potential projects are available on the ACT Accelerator program page.

Projects and final funding are subject to negotiation of a contribution agreement.

Based in Guelph, Ontario, Bioenterprise unites innovators, partners, and investors to drive advancement in Canada's agri-food sector by bridging the gap between research and commercialization, fostering innovation, and empowering entrepreneurs.

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, CAAIN connects agricultural technology stakeholders through events and an online community, funds agtech development through competitions, and cultivates the development of the data-driven agtech market.

Based in Guelph, Ontario, CFIN aims to champion and build a collaborative, engaged food innovation culture that generates transformative opportunities in the food and beverage industry in Canada.

Based in Toronto, Ontario, MaRS Discovery District develops and implements relevant and tailored programs, products and services focused on mentorship, networking, talent management, revenue growth, and access to capital.

Based in Toronto, Ontario, Ontario Genomics aims to enable healthy people, a healthy economy, and a healthy planet through collaborative genomics innovations.

Based in L'Assomption, Quebec, Zone Agtech provides startups, entrepreneurs and businesses an environment to create, develop and commercialize technologies dedicated to solving agricultural and agri-food challenges.

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Contacts : For media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]