OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced that the Government of Canada is committed to advancing the National Agricultural Soil Health Strategy, with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) partnering with the Soil Conservation Council of Canada (SCCC) on its development. This work builds on the important leadership undertaken by the Senate, including significant contributions from the Honourable Robert Black, Senator for Ontario, and is supported by Bill S230, An Act respecting the development of a national strategy for soil health protection, conservation and enhancement. It recognizes the critical role of soil health in supporting Canada's agricultural productivity, sustainability, and resilience.

Minister MacDonald emphasized that the Strategy is being developed collaboratively with partners across the sector, reflecting soil as a critical national asset that underpins the livelihood of Canadian farmers, national food security and environmental outcomes. The significant work already underway by the SCCC and industry partners was recognized as having created strong momentum, which will be leveraged to inform and accelerate the development of the Strategy.

The development of the National Agricultural Soil Health Strategy will be informed through regular engagement with provinces and territories, Indigenous agricultural groups, producer organizations, academia and industry. Engagement will take place starting this Spring to ensure the Strategy appropriately reflects regional realities and long-term sector priorities.

AAFC will collaborate with SCCC to establish a committee structure and advisory working groups to guide the Strategy's development and provide an opportunity for expert input across key areas, including research, extension, data, and incentives.

Quotes

"Healthy soils are the foundation of a strong and sustainable agriculture sector. Building on the important work already underway, including Senator Black's efforts in this area, the Government of Canada will continue working with partners across Canada, such as the Soil Conservation Council of Canada, to collaborate on the development of the National Agricultural Soil Health Strategy and protect this essential resource."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The launch of a National Agricultural Soil Health Strategy is an important step for Canada's agriculture sector and long-term sustainability. Healthy soils are the foundation of a resilient agri-food system, and this collaborative approach will help protect and enhance this vital resource. I'm proud to see the momentum from our Senate study and Bill S-230 reflected in this work, and I look forward to the benefits for producers and future generations."

- The Honourable Robert Black, Senator for Ontario

"The Soil Conservation Council of Canada very much appreciates the commitment that the Government of Canada is making to address agricultural soil health challenges in Canada. Our collective goal through this industry-government collaboration is to support farmers and ranchers who are the stewards of this valuable natural resource."

- Alan Kruzel, farmer Director, Soil Conservation Council of Canada

Quick Facts

The Standing Senate Committee on Agriculture and Forestry published a report titled Critical Ground: Why Soil is Essential to Canada's Economic, Environmental, Human, and Social Health in June 2024. The report led to the development of Bill S‑230, An Act respecting the development of a national strategy for soil health protection, conservation and enhancement, which calls for the development of a national strategy to protect, conserve, and enhance soil health in Canada.

in June 2024. The report led to the development of Bill S‑230, which calls for the development of a national strategy to protect, conserve, and enhance soil health in Canada. The National Agricultural Soil Health Strategy will support sustainable practices, improve data collection and strengthen the long-term resilience of Canada's agricultural lands.

Canada is a member of the Global Soil Partnership, a forum established by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, to facilitate and contribute to the exchange of knowledge and technologies for the sustainable management of soil resources. This global collaboration will help support and accelerate those efforts.

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Contacts: For media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications , Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]