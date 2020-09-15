Minister MacAulay recognizes 25th Anniversary of Veterans Review and Appeal Board

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The Veterans Review and Appeal Board of Canada (VRAB) is celebrating 25 years of operation. Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and VRAB Chairperson Christopher J. McNeil recognized this significant milestone.

Since 1995, the Board has served as the independent appeal tribunal for disability benefits programs administered by Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC). The Board helps ensure Veterans, Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) members, as well as their families, receive the benefits to which they are entitled through an appeal program that prides itself on serving our country's heroes.

Minister MacAulay and Chairperson McNeil highlighted the invaluable service the Board's appeal process offers to Canadians and thanked the organization's hardworking and dedicated Board Members and staff who, despite challenging times, continue to make their service to Veterans a priority.

The Board's service to Veterans has evolved over the past quarter of a century, but always with the goal of ensuring it delivers a fair and equitable appeals process. Without the recourse offered through the VRAB, Veterans, CAF and RCMP Members, and their families, would not have the opportunity to appear before a decision maker and tell their story.

The Government of Canada is proud to acknowledge and applaud this invaluable service on its 25th anniversary.

Quotes

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, it is my privilege to congratulate the Veterans Review and Appeal Board on this significant milestone. With their head office located in my home province, and having met a number of folks who have benefitted from their interactions with the VRAB, I'm very proud of the outstanding service they provide."

- Honourable Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Lawrence MacAulay

"As the Chairperson of the VRAB, I want to thank the Minister for his recognition of this important date in our organization's history. Today serves as an opportunity to jointly voice our deepest admiration for not only those we serve – Veterans, CAF, RCMP, and their families – but also for the Board's workforce who care passionately about ensuring those individuals receive the benefits to which they are entitled."

- VRAB Chairperson Christopher J. McNeil

Quick Facts

The Veterans Review and Appeal Board Act was assented on September 15, 1995 .

was assented on . The VRAB provides an independent avenue of appeal for disability benefits decisions made by VAC.

Veterans need only to be dissatisfied with their VAC decision to apply to the Board where they have two levels of redress: a Review hearing; and, if the Veteran remains dissatisfied, an Appeal hearing.

Board Members are located across the country and provide fair, impartial hearings and decisions on disability benefits.

Veterans are entitled to free presentation through the Bureau of Pension Advocates, as well as via other avenues, including Veterans' organizations such as the Royal Canadian Legion.

Over the past three years, the Veterans Review and Appeal Board has conducted an average of 2,500 hearings per year with projections indicating an upwards trend moving forward.

Associated Links

