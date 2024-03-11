OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, congratulated Doug Chorney on his upcoming retirement from his position as Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Grain Commission (CGC), effective April 30, 2024, and thanked him for his dedication and service to Canadians. Mr. Chorney was first appointed as Assistant Chief Commissioner to the CGC in February 2017 and became Chief Commissioner in December 2020.

Mr. Chorney's time at the CGC followed a long and distinguished career in the agricultural sector. This journey included serving in a variety of roles for agricultural organizations such as the Keystone Agricultural Producers, the Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation, the Canadian Federation of Agriculture and the Canadian Agricultural Human Resource Council.

The CGC regulates grain handling in Canada and establishes and maintains science-based standards of quality for Canadian grain. Their research, programs and services help support Canada's reputation as a consistent and reliable source of high-quality grain. The process to staff the position of Chief Commissioner of the CGC is underway and a replacement will be named in due course.

Quote

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I want to extend my sincere thanks to Doug Chorney for the commitment he has brought to his various roles at the Canadian Grain Commission, including as Chief Commissioner, and the lifetime of dedication he has shown to Canada's agricultural sector. I wish him the very best in his next chapter."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Qu ick facts

The Canadian Grain Commission works to: deliver grain quality and quantity assurance programs for exports of Canadian grain carry out scientific research to understand all aspects of grain quality and grain safety establish and maintain Canada's science-based grain grading system ensure farmers receive fair compensation for their grain

In 2016, the Government of Canada implemented an open, transparent and merit-based process for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canada's democracy by serving on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

