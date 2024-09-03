Minister MacAulay announces the re-appointment of Geneviève Parent to the Canada Agricultural Review Tribunal

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced the re-appointment of Geneviève Parent as a member of the Canada Agricultural Review Tribunal for a three-year term, starting August 31, 2024. This will be her third consecutive term.

Ms. Parent is a Professor at the Faculty of Law at Université Laval. Her research has focused on national and international legal instruments for ensuring food diversity, the impact of international law on Canadian and Quebec agri-food legislation, and on the search for greater consistency between international economic law and other domains of law to promote sustainable global food security.

Ms. Parent has been a member of the Tribunal since August 2017 and is also an associate member of the French Academy of Agriculture since 2019.

Quotes

"I am pleased to announce the re-appointment of Geneviève Parent as a member of the Canada Agricultural Review Tribunal. With over 20 years of experience and extensive expertise in agri-food related law, Ms. Parent's significant contributions will continue to be an asset to the Canada Agricultural Review Tribunal and to Canadians."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick Facts

The Canada Agricultural Review Tribunal is an independent, quasi-judicial body established by the Government of Canada to provide impartial reviews of notices of violation issued by federal agencies regulating agriculture and food.

Members of the Canada Agricultural Review Tribunal are appointed by the Governor in Council upon the recommendation of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

Associated Links

