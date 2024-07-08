Minister MacAulay announces support for Canadian beef export market

CALGARY, AB, July 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced an investment of more than $6 million in two beef and cattle organizations through the AgriMarketing Program, an initiative under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

The investment aims to drive the growth of Canada's beef industry through promotional activities that increase awareness and demand for Canadian beef in existing and new markets.

Canada Beef is receiving up to $5,865,110 and the Canadian Cattle Association is receiving up to $453,364. The two projects incorporate promotional activities such as advertising campaigns, incoming and outgoing trade missions, technical training, and educational seminars.

Increasing trade in foreign markets will boost economic activity in Canada and positively impact farmers and businesses at all levels of the supply chain.

"Canadian beef has earned a top spot on the world stage because of the commitment to quality and sustainability that our producers hold themselves to. By continuing to promote Canadian beef in key foreign markets, we can make the sector more competitive, put more money in the pockets of producers, and drive demand for our world-class Canadian beef."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Canadian beef is a world-class product, and this funding will support initiatives that increase awareness of the value proposition of Canadian beef and veal exports in international markets vital to the success of Canada's beef industry."

- Eric Bienvenue, President of Canada Beef

"Expanding and opening markets abroad for Canadian beef to meet global demand requires proactive efforts to build relationships. These local, national and international relationships open doors to trade and collaboration, and the AgriMarketing program support will help to ensure Canadian beef producers are represented at these global tables."

- Nathan Phinney, President of the Canadian Cattle Association

The value of Canadian beef exports has increased in recent years. From 2018 to 2022, the value increased from $2.7 billion to $4.7 billion , and, in 2023, the value of Canadian beef exports exceeded $5 billion .

to , and, in 2023, the value of Canadian beef exports exceeded . In 2023, the top importing countries for Canadian beef included the United States ( $4B ), Japan ( $351M ), Mexico ( $284M ), South Korea ( $122M ), and Vietnam ( $79M ).

( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), and ( ). The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) is a $3.5-billion , 5-year agreement ( April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2028 ), between the federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of the agriculture, agri‐food and agri‐based products sector.

, 5-year agreement ( to ), between the federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of the agriculture, agri‐food and agri‐based products sector. The AgriMarketing Program is one of the federal programs under the Sustainable CAP and was established to help industry increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities through industry-led promotional activities that differentiate Canadian products and producers, and leverage Canada's reputation for high-quality and safe food.

reputation for high-quality and safe food. Canada recently opened an Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food Office (IPAAO) in Manila, Philippines . The IPAAO will enhance market access, advance technical cooperation, identify new business opportunities for Canadian exporters to diversify their exports, and support investment attraction efforts into Canada .

AgriMarketing Program: Beef sector support

July 8, 2024 – Calgary, Alberta – Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

The Government of Canada is investing over $6 million in two organizations to drive the growth of Canada's beef industry through promotional activities that increase awareness and demand for Canadian beef.

Canada Beef

Canada Beef is receiving up to $5,865,110 through the Sustainable Canadian Agriculture Partnership, under the AgriMarketing Program.

The project aims to build a dynamic, profitable and competitive Canadian beef and veal industry where high-quality Canadian beef and veal products are recognized as outstanding by domestic and international customers. Activities include advertising and promotional campaigns, virtual engagement, seminars and more—focusing on 19 markets, including four emerging markets in the Indo-Pacific region (e.g. Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam).

As the marketing division of the Canadian Beef Cattle Research, Market Development and Promotion Agency, Canada Beef is the cattle producer-funded and run organization responsible for domestic and international beef and veal market development. It has staff in Canada, Mexico, Japan, China, and Taiwan, and representation in Vietnam and South Korea. In addition to National Check-Off and import levy funding, Canada Beef leverages cattle producer dollars with private market partner investments and government industry development funding to maximize the benefits of producer check-off investment.

Canadian Cattle Association

The Canadian Cattle Association is receiving up to $453,364 to help expand and develop market access in existing markets (e.g. United States and Japan) and emerging markets (e.g. Vietnam) for beef products by conducting a number of trade advocacy activities, such as multilateral meetings and providing support on ministerial activities.

The Canadian Cattle Association is the national voice of Canada's 60,000 beef farms and feedlots. Founded by producers and led by a producer-elected board of directors, it works to address issues that concern Canada's beef producers.

AgriMarketing Program

The AgriMarketing Program is a $129.97 million investment under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (2023-2028). The Program supports national agricultural sectors to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities. The Program helps grow the economy by increasing and diversifying Canadian exports of agriculture, agri-food, and agri-based products by increasing the visibility of Canadian products and increasing the capacity of exporting producers to identify and seize market development opportunities in targeted markets.

