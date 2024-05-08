Minister MacAulay announces re-appointment to Farm Credit Canada's Board of Directors

OTTAWA, ON, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced the re-appointment of Jane Halford as Chairperson of Farm Credit Canada's (FCC) Board of Directors.

Ms. Halford has significant experience as a leader and advisor, with expertise in the accounting industry as well as in governance, and has served on several boards within Canada's agriculture sector. She has been an FCC board member since December 2014 and was appointed to her first term as Chairperson of FCC in April 2020. Ms. Halford's re-appointment is for a term of three years, effective immediately.

"I would like to congratulate Jane Halford on her re-appointment as Chairperson of Farm Credit Canada's Board of Directors. With her thoughtful leadership and years of experience, I know Ms. Halford will continue to be an asset to Farm Credit Canada as they work to support our farmers, producers, and businesses right across the country."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) is Canada's largest provider of business and financial services to producers, agribusinesses and agri-food operations, with more than 102,000 customers serviced by 103 locations across Canada and a loan portfolio of more than $50 billion .

In 2016, the Government of Canada implemented an open, transparent and merit-based process for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canada's democracy by serving on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

