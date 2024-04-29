Minister MacAulay announces new funding to help promote Canadian maple syrup around the world

OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Maple syrup is an iconic Canadian export, and people around the world enjoy Canada's delicious, top-quality maple products, with exports reaching $615 million last year.

To build on Canada's strong reputation as a supplier of maple syrup in key foreign markets, today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced up to $3.6 million to the Québec Maple Syrup Producers (QMSP) through the AgriMarketing Program, an initiative under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

This investment will allow the QMSP to increase the promotion of Canadian maple products and boost sales in Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Japan. Promotional activities will highlight maple syrup's versatility in cooking and baking, its nutritional value, and its sustainability through print and digital content, social media campaigns, podcasts, conference attendance, and more.

"Canadian maple syrup is the best in the world. With this funding, we're spreading the word about the quality, versatility, and sustainability of Canadian maple syrup to drive demand, increase our exports, and create more opportunities for the hardworking maple producers."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Educating consumers about the benefits and versatility of maple, here and beyond our borders, is an ongoing effort that must meet new food and environmental needs and trends. Funding from AAFC will enable us to substantially enhance our Maple from Canada promotional activities in our key export markets of Germany, the UK, Japan and Australia. This support from the Canadian government is essential and shows its appreciation of our maple syrup producers, who work tirelessly and passionately to offer us an exceptional product, exported to over 70 countries."

- Luc Goulet, President, Québec Maple Syrup Producers

The Canadian maple syrup industry accounts for approximately 78 percent of the world's maple syrup production, with 92 percent of the Canadian production originating from Quebec .

. High-quality Canadian maple products can be found in 67 countries worldwide. Notably, the United States accounts for 62 percent of exports, while Germany accounts for 7 percent, France and the United Kingdom each account for 5 percent, and Australia and Japan each account for 4 percent.

accounts for 62 percent of exports, while accounts for 7 percent, and the each account for 5 percent, and and each account for 4 percent. The AgriMarketing Program represents a federal investment of $129.97 million over five years under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP).

over five years under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP). The program supports national agricultural sectors to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities.

AgriMarketing is part of a suite of AAFC programs, services, and tools available for the entire agri-food industry to do business beyond Canada's borders, including Canada Brand and the Canadian Pavilion Program.

borders, including Canada Brand and the Canadian Pavilion Program. The Sustainable CAP is a $3.5-billion , 5-year framework ( April 1, 2023 , to March 31, 2028 ), between the federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of the agriculture, agri‐food and agri‐based products sector.

, 5-year framework ( , to ), between the federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of the agriculture, agri‐food and agri‐based products sector. The QMSP was founded in1966 with the mission of defending and promoting the economic, social and moral interests of maple farms and producers across Quebec .

. The QMSP promotes maple products from Quebec in addition to coordinating the promotion of Canadian maple products internationally on behalf of the Canadian maple industry.

