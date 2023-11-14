GLENLEA, MB, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Canola is a crop with so much potential. As both a nutritious food ingredient and a renewable fuel source, canola is one of Canada's most valuable agricultural exports and an important driver of our economy.

To further strengthen Canada's canola industry, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced over $9 million to the Canola Council of Canada (CCC) through the AgriScience Program – Clusters Component, an initiative under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

The goal of the Canola Cluster is to sustainably increase Canada's canola productivity, help the canola sector meet rising global demands and improve our global competitiveness. To achieve these objectives, activities undertaken by the CCC under this funding will focus on three priority areas: research on sustainable, and reliable supply; increasing value; and ensuring stable and open trade. This will also contribute to reducing GHG emissions, increasing carbon sequestration, improving soil and water quality, and enhancing biodiversity.

This critical research will keep the sector on the cutting edge so it can continue to grow sustainably, while feeding and fueling Canada, and the world.

"The global demand for Canadian canola seed, oil and meal is growing, and we're committed to helping the sector meet these demands and establish new markets. This new investment in research and innovation is vitally important to ensuring our Canadian canola farmers have a sustainable and profitable future."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Canola is a story of innovation, and research partnerships are critical to unlocking canola's continued success. This research will help the sector address new and evolving agronomic challenges, drive further resilience and growth, and build on canola's strong contribution as a climate solutions provider."

- Chris Davison, President & CEO, Canola Council of Canada

Canola is Canada's second largest acreage crop, with approximately 20 million acres produced annually. It generated $13.7 billion in farm cash receipts in 2022.

second largest acreage crop, with approximately 20 million acres produced annually. It generated in farm cash receipts in 2022. The canola value chain generates $29.9 billion in economic activity and 207,000 Canadian jobs on an annual basis.

in economic activity and 207,000 Canadian jobs on an annual basis. The canola industry is investing in Canada to meet growing global demand by expanding domestic value-added crush capacity by 50% or more in the coming years.

to meet growing global demand by expanding domestic value-added crush capacity by 50% or more in the coming years. The AgriScience Program, under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, aims to accelerate innovation by providing funding and support for pre-commercial science activities and research that benefits the agriculture and agri-food sector, and Canadians. The Clusters Component, under the AgriScience Program, supports projects intended to mobilize industry, government and academia through partnerships and address priority national themes and horizontal issues. The application intake period is currently closed.

The Canola Council is the first industry association in Canada to encompass all links in the value chain. Members include canola growers, life science companies, grain handling companies, exporters and processors, as well as food and feed manufacturers. All sit down at the same table to address shared challenges and develop a common platform for growth.

