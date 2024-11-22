Minister MacAulay announces funding for innovations in sustainable agricultural technology

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced an investment of more than $7.2 million for 4 projects through the AgriInnovate Program, an initiative under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership. This investment aims to drive growth and increase the sustainability of Canada's agriculture industry through innovative technologies.

CRO Quail Farms Inc. (CRO) in Saint Anns, ON is receiving up to $1,645,200 to adopt automated production and packaging systems that will make it the first-of-its-kind quail production facility in North America. The project will address labour shortages and reduce costs, allowing CRO to compete in the growing North American quail market.

KSM Inc. in Tring-Jonction, QC is receiving up to $5,000,000 to build and operate Canada's first large-scale plant to produce Potassium Sulphate (SOP) and Potassium Magnesium Sulphate (SOPM) fertilizers. This project will help reduce reliance on imported fertilizers and support local industries. KSM's innovative production process uses less energy and lowers greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) compared to traditional methods, making it a more sustainable choice for farmers.

Solution Aleop Inc. in Québec, QC is receiving up to $371,250 to further expand and commercialize its digital tool, Aleop, which helps Canadian agricultural businesses automate administrative tasks and track production costs in real time. By reducing paperwork and increasing efficiency, Aleop supports better resource management, helping producers improve productivity and sustainability while strengthening the agricultural sector.

Axceta Inc. in Longueuil, QC is receiving up to $255,353 in funding to demonstrate its ultrasound gauge technology for inventory management in feed silos. This technology will help producers and feed mill operators monitor feed levels in real time, making operations more efficient and reducing waste. By improving resource management, Axceta enables farmers to better anticipate their needs, avoid costs associated with last-minute orders, optimize supplies, and support sustainability in agriculture.

Quotes

"By supporting these impressive and innovative projects, we're giving our farmers the tools they need to lead in the industry. From new production facilities to advancements in digital tools and feed silo technology, we're boosting Canadian agriculture and making it greener, keeping the sector strong and sustainable for the long haul."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"With the help of the AgriInnovate Program, Spring Creek Quail Farms has been able to install cutting-edge technology to further the quail farming industry. We've been able to create good jobs while remaining a zero-waste farm using sustainable farming methods. Vertical integration farming is crucial to our success and AgriInnovate has allowed us to do this!"

- Aaron Oosterhoff, President, CRO Quail Farms Inc.

"We are very proud and grateful to have been selected by the AgriInnovate Program for the generous funding of $5M. These funds are earmarked to advance the commercialization of our patented process that among other attributes, reduces GHG emissions by 70%. Being based in Quebec, our fertilizer production facility gains a competitive edge being close to major agricultural growing regions."

- David Lemieux, CEO, KSM Inc.

"This critical funding from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada will strengthen innovation and accelerate the commercialization of the Aleop platform across Canada. It will support the development of new features, including the addition of advanced cost centres, to better support entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector. By building on these improvements, we are consolidating our role as a key partner in companies' strategic decisions."

- Robert Verge, President, Solution Aleop Inc.

"The AgriInnovate funding will allow us to continue developing our Connected Silos solution, a product of our Agflo Connected Agriculture Innovation Division. With more than 10 customers in Quebec and more than 250 sensors already installed, we are now working on increasing the reliability of our readings and extending the maintenance-free life of our sensor so we can enter markets with larger livestock operations, such as the United States and the rest of Canada."

- Francois Roy, Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Axceta Inc.

Quick facts

The AgriInnovate Program provides repayable contributions to incent targeted commercialization, demonstration and/or adoption of commercial-ready innovative technologies and processes that increase the agricultural and agri-food sector's competitiveness and sustainability benefits.

The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a $3.5-billion , 5-year agreement, between the federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of the agriculture, agri‐food and agri‐based products sector.

Associated links

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Backgrounder

AgriInnovate Program: Innovations in sustainable agriculture

The Government of Canada is investing over $7.2 million in 4 innovative projects aimed at improving sustainability in Canadian agriculture. Through the AgriInnovate Program, under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, these projects will drive growth, increase efficiency, and improve environmental stewardship.

CRO Quail Farms Inc.

Founded in 2001, CRO Quail Farms Inc. is North America's largest producer of quail eggs. With significant growth over the past few years, CRO Quail Farms has established itself as a leader in the quail sector, with its products available in major retailers across North America.

CRO is receiving up to $1,645,200 in funding for the construction of a 23,000 square foot layer barn and the implementation of automated systems for egg and feed conveyance, meat processing, and packaging. These upgrades will expand the farm's housing capacity and increase weekly production.

This project will make CRO Quail Farms the first fully automated, vertically integrated, commercial-scale quail production facility in North America. The company remains committed to sustainability, focusing on reducing waste through increased composting and improving energy and water efficiency across its operations.

KSM Inc.

KSM Inc., established in 2013, is a fertilizer company specializing in the production of Potassium Sulfate (SOP) and Potassium Magnesium Sulfate (SOPM) fertilizers. They are receiving up to $5 million to construct and equip a large-scale production facility in Tring-Jonction, Québec. This facility will have a production capacity of 45,000 tonnes per year, providing a local supply of SOP and SOPM to Canada's agricultural sector.

KSM uses a patented production method that operates at a lower temperature compared to traditional processes with a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs). KSM's fertilizers are essential for crops sensitive to chloride, such as fruits, vegetables, and nuts, offering a purer source of potassium compared to traditional Muriate of Potash, also referred to as Potash or Potassium Chloride.

Solution Aleop Inc.

Founded in 2018, Solution Aleop Inc. develops digital tools to help Canadian producers manage their businesses more efficiently. The company will receive up to $371,250 in funding to develop and commercialize new features of its patented tool, Aleop. This innovative version will allow producers to monitor and analyze their production costs and revenues in real time. It will also offer the ability to compare their financial results to those of similar companies, thereby strengthening their competitiveness.

Among the new features, Aleop will introduce a mobile application and technical data integration to allow producers to monitor their margin per unit of production and react quickly with personalized alerts. This project will also mark the expansion of the software from Quebec to other Canadian provinces and to all agricultural sectors. By simplifying decision-making and optimizing resource management, Aleop will contribute to a more sustainable, efficient and competitive Canadian agricultural sector.

Axceta Inc.

Founded in 2017, Axceta Inc. develops tools to improve resource management in the agricultural sector. They are receiving up to $255,353 in funding to demonstrate their new ultrasound gauge technology for inventory management in feed silos.

The project includes demonstrating IT tools to support system functionality, such as production, installation, and fine-tuning of algorithms. A dedicated demo site will also showcase the technology's capabilities and conduct tests and experiments to optimize the tool and attract new clients. Additionally, Axceta plans to refine its commercialization strategy, expanding from Québec to other provinces and markets.

By enabling producers and feed mill operators to accurately monitor feed inventory in real time, Axceta's technology reduces costs associated with last-minute orders, prevents feed shortages, and optimizes resource use. These improvements support more efficient, sustainable agricultural practices, minimizing environmental impacts and boosting the competitiveness of Canadian livestock producers.

AgriInnovate Program

The AgriInnovate Program is an investment under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership. The program provides repayable contributions to incent targeted commercialization, demonstration and/or adoption of commercial-ready innovative technologies and processes that increase agricultural and agri-food sector competitiveness and sustainability benefits.

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Contacts: For media: Annie Cullinan, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]