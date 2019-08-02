Minister Lebouthillier welcomes the positive vote on the new collective agreement between the Canada Revenue Agency and the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada

OTTAWA, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to fair and responsible collective bargaining, and respectful collaboration with federal public servants. In collective bargaining, it is essential that all parties involved work together in the best interest of all Canadians and employees.



On August 1, 2019, the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) for the Audit, Financial and Scientific Group (AFS) announced that a majority of the members voted in favour of the tentative agreement reached between the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and the PIPSC-AFS Group on May 25, 2019. The PIPSC-AFS Group represents approximately 12,000 employees at the CRA, the majority of which includes employees in the areas of auditing, information technology services and financial management.

Given these favourable vote results, the tentative agreement will become the new collective agreement for the PIPSC-AFS Group, once it is signed. As a separate employer, the CRA is required by law to seek approval of the agreement from the Governor in Council, as part of the established process. Should the Governor in Council approve it, the CRA and PIPSC-AFS Group will meet to sign the collective agreement, which is expected to take place in a few weeks.

The collective agreement covers a four-year period expiring on December 21, 2022.

"Over the past four years, the Government of Canada has been committed to working with federal public servants and their union representatives in fair and responsible collective bargaining process, which is based on trust, mutual respect and cooperation. I am pleased that these efforts have led to positive vote results and this new collective agreement between the CRA and the PIPSC-AFS Group. I want to thank both negotiation teams for their hard work and commitment."



- The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue



SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

For further information: Émilie Gagnon, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of National Revenue, 613-995-2960, emilie.gagnon@cra-arc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Canada Revenue Agency, 613-948-8366, cra-arc.media@cra-arc.gc.ca

