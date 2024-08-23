Minister Lebouthillier launches striped bass by-catch retention pilot project

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Striped bass is an important food source for Indigenous and coastal communities along the coast of Eastern Canada. The recreational Striped bass fishery in the Gulf Region has experienced growth in recent years, bringing socio-economic benefits to Atlantic Canada and Quebec.

Today,the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, , announced that Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) will launch a small-scale experimental pilot project on striped bass by-catch in Lobster Fishing Area (LFA) 25 for the current fishing season. The data gathered from this project, along with information from ongoing consultations announced by the Minister on July 15, 2024, could inform discussions on a future regulatory change that would allow the retention of striped bass by-catch in commercial fisheries for use as bait.

The pilot will begin in mid-August and will end in October at the closure of the fishing season. A small group of lobster harvesters, including Indigenous harvesters, will participate in the project, and will be allowed to retain a limited amount of striped bass by-catch for personal use, including for use as bait. These harvesters will collect key data that could include the number of striped bass by-catch per trap, the survivability of bass in traps, and the geographical range of fishing.

The government will continue to support the sustainable management of the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence striped bass stock. In recent years, DFO has increased allocation for the development of an Indigenous communal commercial fishery, and an increase in the retention of striped bass for recreational anglers. Depending on outcomes, this experimental pilot project may expand to include other Southern Gulf LFAs as early as next spring.

"With today's announcement, we're taking the time to do things right – this pilot project will allow us to acquire the data needed to inform next steps to better control striped bass populations, while ensuring sound management that will also benefit the growing recreational fishing industry in the Atlantic provinces and Quebec for future generations."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

This pilot project will be conducted in collaboration with key organizations, such as the PEI Fishermen's Association (PEIFA) and the Maritimes Fishermen's Union (MFU), in addition to interested First Nations.

Harvesters from the Eastern New Brunswick , southern PEI, and northern Nova Scotia portions of LFA 25 will participate, represented by up to 10 harvesters for each of those three areas. This includes communal commercial fisheries participants from Indigenous communities.

