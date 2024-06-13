Minister Lebouthillier announces financial support for Eastern Quebec fish harvesters, and confirms phase 2 of construction on Newport harbour

NEWPORT, QC, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Harbour infrastructure and innovation play a vital role for fish harvesters, giving them access to safe, modern facilities and supporting them in the development and acquisition of high-performance tools. This in turn supports the economic health of coastal communities, and contributes to a more prosperous blue economy.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and Canadian Coast Guard, announced contributions for eight projects under the Quebec Fisheries Fund (QFF), as well as the launch of the second phase of work to revitalize Newport harbour.

Quebec Fisheries Fund

The Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec are announcing more than $650,000 in funding for eight projects in the Gaspé region and on the North Shore. These projects will help improve the efficiency, quality and sustainability of Quebec's fish and seafood sector. The Government of Canada's contribution to these eight projects is $455,442.

As part of the QFF extension to 2026, the combined contributions of the two governments to the QFF will result in total investments of $11.6 million. They create opportunities and enhance the market value of high-quality, sustainable fish and seafood in Quebec. DFO would like to reiterate that it continues to accept projects, while now giving priority to innovative projects related to redfish.

Second phase of revitalization work at Newport harbour in the Gaspé Peninsula

Newport harbour is of paramount importance to the Quebec fishing industry. The second phase of work, scheduled to begin in fall 2024, will involve rebuilding the coastal wharf known as the "quai des côtiers". This new infrastructure will provide fish harvesters with a safe, weather-resistant facility. The harbour will remain accessible and operational during the work.

Quotes

"Today, I am very proud to confirm that this fall we will move on to the next phase of work on Newport Harbour, a harbour infrastructure that is so critical to our beautiful region. With this announcement, combined with the projects funded by the Quebec Fisheries Fund, our government is once again sending a clear signal of its serious commitment to supporting the fishing industry throughout Quebec."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The Government of Quebec is more committed than ever to supporting the development and vitalization of our coastal regions. Fisheries and aquaculture companies must innovate in order to stand out in a changing ecosystem and to remain competitive. I am pleased with this funding supporting projects that will benefit the communities of Eastern Quebec!"

André Lamontagne,

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food

Quick Facts

Quebec Fisheries Fund

The Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec are announcing more than $650,000 in funding for eight projects under the Quebec Fisheries Fund.

and the Government of are announcing more than in funding for eight projects under the Quebec Fisheries Fund. In the Gaspésie – Lower St. Lawrence region, contributions were allocated to six beneficiaries for a total of $550,651 and on the North Shore, one project received a contribution of nearly $100,000 .

and on the North Shore, one project received a contribution of nearly . The QFF supports projects in the areas of innovation, science partnerships, commercial fisheries, aquaculture and seafood harvesting and processing.

These projects increase the value of high-quality fish and seafood products from sustainable sources, and help position Quebec's fish and seafood sector for continued long-term growth.

Newport harbour

The multiyear revitalization work at the Newport harbour is soon entering it's second phase of construction, scheduled to begin in fall 2024.

harbour is soon entering it's second phase of construction, scheduled to begin in fall 2024. This work follows the first phase of construction, which began in November 2023 and was completed in March 2024 .

and was completed in . During this first phase, work involved the construction of a new dock along the beach area, to increase mooring capacity in response to the arrival of crab harvesters.

Dredging was carried out in front of the new dock, and a service area was set up at the base of the coastal wharf.

In 2023, 14 commercial vessels docked in Newport harbour for the snow crab fishery (1,060.9 tonnes worth $5.3 million ) and 16 vessels for the lobster fishery (300.3 tonnes worth $5 million ).

harbour for the snow crab fishery (1,060.9 tonnes worth ) and 16 vessels for the lobster fishery (300.3 tonnes worth ). The mission of Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Small Craft Harbours Program is to keep harbours essential to the commercial fishing industry open and in good state.

Additional information on the various projects funded by the Quebec Fisheries Fund is available in this related document.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For more information: Jérémy Collard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, [email protected]; Communications Branch, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Quebec Region, 418-648-5474, [email protected]